Paula Poundstone, stand-up comedian, author and actor, is a regular panelist on NPR's news quiz show, "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" She's been quick with a quip since the 1980s when she cut her observational humor teeth on a series of HBO comedy specials. Among her numerous accolades: she was was the first female standup to win the ACE award for best comedy special on cable TV — and has since won another one — and in 1992 was the first female comic to host the White House Correspondents Dinner. In 2020, her HBO special, "Cats, Cops and Stuff" was proclaimed one of the five funniest standup specials ever by Time magazine. She hosts a weekly podcast: "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" — and on Friday, Sept. 16, she will perform at the Egyptian Theatre.
Idaho Press snagged a few breathless moments via email to chat with the indefatigable Poundstone. The following has been gently edited for length and clarity.
What was your childhood like — were you a funny kid? Good or not in school? Class clown?
I suppose it depends who you ask. Many of my former fellow students and teachers are probably longing to be interviewed in a damning documentary about me where they would say stuff like, “She was annoying.” “She never read 'A TALE OF TWO CITIES' or 'THE PLAGUE.'” And, “She blew my etherized fruit fly out of my hand.”
Did you always want to be a comedian? Is there a story about that you can tell?
Comedian is a four syllable word, which I know because I just now counted them. When I was little, I didn’t even know what the word meant. However, in the first sentence of the last paragraph of the summary progress letter written by my kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Bump, she wrote, “I have enjoyed many of Paula’s humorous comments about our activities.” This inspired me.
Do you remember your first gig — can you describe what that was like, how that went?
I’m fairly certain every comic has had this same experience: The first time I went on, the emcee made it very clear to the audience that it was my first time doing stand-up. So, the bar was quite low. Anything I said that was even mildly funny seemed amazing to the crowd, who probably were both pulling for me, and picturing themselves on stage for the first time. In reality, I was just okay, but the crowd had been coached, perhaps even guilted into being a very generous audience. The result being that I thought I was very good.
I repeat, here, that I think every comic has had this experience. Including this: The second time I did stand-up, both I and the emcee felt I was quite seasoned. The second time no one mentions what a novice you are. So, the second time I bombed my ass off.
Who are your favorite comedian role models and why?
I used to live in a house with Dana Carvey. We are nothing alike in most ways, but I couldn’t help but have been influenced by him. He is so damned funny.
I worship Lily Tomlin. When I was a kid I wanted to be Lily Tomlin, Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, Madeleine Khan, Gilda Radner, and Mary Tyler Moore. I missed by a country mile.
How do you come up with jokes?
I often come up with jokes just in conversation with friends. Of course, I’m alone a lot, so I’ve been forced to come up with jokes while talking to myself.
As I’ve been at this for over 40 years, now, I think I have gotten into the habit of kind of having a Roomba in my head, just moving around sucking up every little comedic observation of thought it can while I go about my day.
Then there is my favorite part, where I have no prepared jokes, I just talk to an audience member, and stuff comes up.
What is your very favorite, best, all-time joke (not yours) that busts you up every time you hear it?
I can’t keep jokes in my head, but I LOVE the Lily Tomlin piece on LILY TOMLIN ON STAGE where she does parents Lud and Marie talking about cake, and their angry teenage daughter throwing open her bedroom door, yelling down, “Stop talking about that cake!”
Also, the Komodo dragon routine by Bob and Ray.
You are a groundbreaking female comedian. For example, you were the first to host the White House Correspondents Dinner — was it hard, intimidating breaking into "the boys club," so to speak?
That event has changed a lot since I was there. When I was there it wasn’t televised. It’s still an event that isn’t really sure what it wants to be.
In the Washington Post, the following day, they described what I was wearing.
You are also an author and have written two books. How is it to go from performing live in front of an audience to the more solitary work of writing?
I can achieve flow from either form, but stand-up is better for my mental health.
When you're on the road, you tweet posts on Twitter about doing "improvements" — impressive numbers of sit-ups, pushups, planks, etc. Can you talk about your fitness regimen, how you started, why you keep it up — and also about how it inspires others to do the same?
I started my improvements (exercises) early on during the stay at home order caused by COVID. I wanted to be able to do real push-ups without any modifications. Prior to COVID, I had taken private Tae Kwan Do lessons for several years. My teacher always had me do exercises until I was about to cry or throw up. I don’t really like to cry, or throw up. So, on my own, I decided I would start small, and build. That’s the whole premise. Start small, and build.
I started with modified push-ups, and a few other improvements. I did 10 twice a day, and added one on most weeks. If I wasn’t feeling strong, I wouldn’t increase the number. I post each time I do them, because if I tell people I am going to, I feel I must.
A number of people on Twitter told me they would do them, too, which really made me feel like I had to. After a couple of months, someone on Twitter goaded me into starting real push-ups. I started with three. Once I hit 50 I added on much less frequently. I now do 56 real push-ups in each set.
Start small. Build. Don’t overwhelm yourself.
You're a regular on "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me." How long have you been on the show, what are some of your favorite moments — and please describe a story that led to unexpected mirth.
I think I’ve been on there for about 22 years. It is a blast. I am very lucky. One time I got laughing so hard at Peter Sagal we had to stop the show for a while. I think it’s on YouTube.
You also host a weekly podcast — "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone." How did you get into podcasting and what do you think of that as a medium?
I have a podcast because I am a human being. It is really fun to do. We reach a level of silly that would never meet the approval of the suits on a network or radio station. It also gives me the chance to do goofy characters and other ridiculous stuff that’s new to me.
What did you do during the pandemic? What's it like getting back out in front of an audience again?
I worked my ass off during the stay at home order, and yet I reach my hands back there, and there it is. I made an odd little weekly in-home, Zoom game show. I made "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone." I made a weekly mini-podcast called "The French Trump Presidential Press Conference," which I wrote and directed. I made comedy videos to try to help people get through. I made videos for theaters and charities around the country. I had no days off.
I am so happy to be back in theaters!
Have you ever been to Boise before? Anything on your "to-do list" while you're here?
I’ve been at The Egyptian many times over the years. It’s a terrific theater, and I love the audience. I’m only there long enough to eat, sleep, do a little paperwork, do a show, and pack.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure?
I eat TONS of junk food.
Anything else you'd like to say?
The names Lemuel and Pierpont are never used, anymore.