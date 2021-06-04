SUN VALLEY — Passes for both in-person attendance and “Virtual Experience” option are now on sale for the 24th annual Sun Valley Wellness Festival & Conference, June 25-28, 2021. According to a press release about the event, pass options include All-Access Festival Pass, Festival Pass, Virtual Pass, and Movement Pass. All passes except Movement Pass will have full access to all online session content through July 31, 2021. Passes can be purchased online at sunvalleywellness.org, where other event details can also be found. Due to space limitations in certain venues, tickets for individual speaker presentations are not available. For the special workshops on Friday and Monday, individual tickets are available and can also be purchased online.
Wellness, as a lifestyle, has reached new importance due to the challenges presented by the pandemic this past year. The Sun Valley Wellness Festival & Conference, widely recognized as the longest-running wellness festival in the world, has been on the forefront of the wellness movement for decades and will continue to offer a wide range of innovative wellness programs through its four pillars of focus — Mind, Body, Spirit and Environment — during its 24th annual event, June 25-28 in Ketchum. In addition to featuring over 30 pioneering presentations and workshops from leading wellness experts, the festival will offer a new outdoor Experience Park showcasing vendors, music, food, and movement classes, as well as unique guided outdoor wellness adventures such as holistic hiking, forest foraging, and mountain meditations.
According to Andria Friesen, Sun Valley Wellness board president, “ last year, when the conference pivoted to a fully ‘Virtual Experience’ due the pandemic, it attracted attendees from 35 states and 15 countries, including Australia, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, and Monaco.
2021 Themes: Breath, Plant Medicine, Diversity & Social Wellness, Sleep, Mental Wellness & Recovery
The Sun Valley Wellness Festival & Conference has long been known for bringing the best minds together to address leading-edge wellness topics and this year is no exception. The 2021 SVWFC speakers will each address important current wellness research on topics within their area of expertise. Specific presentations will include the importance of understanding breath, the power of sleep, cultivating transformational race and cultural relationships, the power of plant medicine, COVID-19 vaccine and the path forward, yoga for addiction recovery, nutrition and exercise for health and longevity, and more.
Main Stage speaker sessions will be held at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum and free 30-minute presentations on a variety of topics will take place at the InSight Stage on the Limelight Hotel outdoor patio. Special nutritional cooking classes and workshops will be held at the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, just across the street from the Limelight and Argyros. Each venue will adhere to appropriate health and safety protocols and all are in close proximity for ease of access by Festival attendees. The Argyros has installed an ionization system that neutralizes airborne pathogens to provide a cleaner environment in the theater.
Wellness Experience Park
This free public experience, held at a new outdoor location in Forest Service Park in Ketchum, will feature free outdoor yoga classes, music and a variety of carefully curated wellness products, practitioners, and healthy food vendors. All participants will be required to adhere to health and safety protocols.
In addition to the free outdoor yoga classes in the Experience Park, there will be a new series of guided small group outdoor wellness adventures in the beautiful natural mountain environment of the Sun Valley area. These include holistic hiking, forest foraging, and mountain meditations.
For a list of speakers and special lodging rates, go to the website.