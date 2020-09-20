For me, the month of September is a mixed bag.
On the one hand, it holds one of my most joyous memories: my youngest son, TJ, was born at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, 1984. But since 2001, that date also has other feelings of sadness, shock and loss swirled into it. In my world, it will forever be a bitter, bittersweet day.
September is also my dearly departed husband Bob’s birthday month — he was born Sept. 6, 1961. I have many happy memories surrounding that date, including his 50th natal day when we all pitched in and bought him a surprise skydive. He was not amused, but ever the trooper, he gamely leapt out the door of the plane on the back of his tandem seasoned skydiver. Upon reaching Earth, Bob jumped up and had a few choice words for me, the instigator. It gives me a smile as I write this to think of this happy and funny memory.
But the month also holds the date he died: Sept. 28, 2015. I keep that memory at a distance. The pain of thinking about it, going over it, working it between the fingers of my mind like the beads on a rosary — it’s just too much.
So … it’s a roller coaster of a month emotionally and every year I face it with a great deal of trepidation. Grief is a harsh taskmistress and just when you think enough time has gone by that the heart is in a softer focus, something out of the blue comes along, something as minor as catching a few bars of a Led Zeppelin song on the radio or just glancing up and taking in the blue, blue sky dotted with puffy white clouds … and the knees buckle almost taking you to the ground, the pain a knife tearing a bomb-sized hole where your heart lies beating no matter what.
My grief journey has taken me from the early days that are now, mercifully, just a haze in my mind to today, where I feel like I can open the door and look at my grief, reach out my arms and embrace it. I know it will be with me for the rest of my life.
This year on Bob’s birthday, I decided to make flying houses in honor of his last art works, a series of large-scale, door-size paintings of houses floating up into the sky. He called them flying houses. I like to think that he is now up inside one of them.
I hope you’re still with me. I know talking about grief can be uncomfortable, making you feel itchy inside, like your heart is wearing an old scratchy sweater. But sometimes being a little uncomfortable is how we learn to grow.
In our culture, paying attention to grief is not a common thing. More often it’s something that people shove back into the dark night shadows or push into the closets of their minds. Don’t get me wrong —if that’s your way and it’s working for you, that’s great. I’m not casting judgment on anybody’s grief.
But maybe because I have settled in with mine a bit and am just a smidge less uncomfortable than I was starting out, I’ve been thinking about how monumental, how huge grief can be. How we don’t really talk about it. How we often don’t know what to do, either when confronted with it ourselves or when we butt up against it as friends and loved ones grapple in turn.
It’s hard for many of us to know what to say to someone who is grieving. (Say anything, they just want to hear your caring words.) It’s hard to see and then not hurriedly scroll past a friend’s plaintive call for comfort. It’s hard to actually go ahead and post that “sorry for your loss” sentiment on Facebook, whether someone just had to say goodbye to a faithful furry friend or their mother. Those words may feel lame, empty, so “not enough.” And yet, for someone who is grieving, they can be like a healing balm, a hug, a sign of support.
And because grief is such a conundrum, a quixotic puzzle that we just don’t seem to have the right pieces to solve, I thought it might be good to crack open the door — just a bit — and take a hard look.
This, then, is the first installment in a series on grief.
In this series, I want to explore this history behind how we’ve come to grieve in our country and in our culture. I want to look at how other cultures look at grief, too — for instance, many Native American traditions view death as a natural part of life, something to be embraced, not feared. This informs how they grieve their loved ones. Jewish people “sit shiva” for a week followed by a yearlong mourning period. Buddhists also have an official mourning period that can last 100 days.
I plan on talking with others who are on their own path of grief and will share what they may have learned along the way. And I will talk with professionals, educators and grief counselors, those who help people struggling with such a burden of grief they may feel as if it’s a weighted blanket they can’t roll out from under. I know that’s how I felt.
I’m not writing about this in the hopes of solving that puzzle, and I have no expectations that bringing it out into the light will make it any easier to stomach. But my hope is that be bringing it out of the shadows, we may find a bit easier, less scritchy way of dealing with it, of wearing it, of living with it.
Because sooner or later, grief touches us all. One of your loved ones will die. If it hasn’t happened yet, it will. Maybe if we open that door and take a look, we can better come to grief … on our own terms.