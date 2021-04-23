BOISE — Last year during the waning months of the Trump administration and after four years of insecurity for undocumented people in the U.S., Rosseli Guerrero felt called to action. She wanted to show fellow undocumented Idahoans that they were not alone in their insecurity and self-doubt.
Guerrero began the Butterfly Migration Project with community partners and the ACLU. The project entailed Idahoans submitting construction paper butterflies with words of support for undocumented people. The project began in August last year and Guerrero and others pasted the butterflies throughout downtown Boise. The butterflies later "flew" to Caldwell and Twin Falls.
The project has grown over the last eight months. Guerrero and her small team have collected over 7,500 paper butterflies and they plan to display the butterflies in Washington D.C. and give them out to members of Congress to ask for their support of the Dream and Promise Act of 2021.
The Dream and Promise Act would provide path to citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and people living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status and Deferred Enforced Departure, two humanitarian programs implemented in the 1990's.
DACA is a program from an Obama-era executive order that allows young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as young children to work and go to school in the U.S. About 650,000 people in the United States are part of the program, including roughly 3,000 in Idaho, according to immigration attorneys. There are roughly 11 million undocumented people living in the U.S., according to the Brookings Institute.
"We have seen how essential our immigrant community has been in fighting COVID, in putting food on our tables," Guerrero said. She is a DACA recipient who moved to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 5 years old.
Guerrero said she wants to show members of Congress the broad support that immigrants and the programs that shield them from deportation have from people. She said she has received butterfly submissions from all 50 states.
Monica Carrillo, is a junior at the University of Idaho and also a DACA recipient. Her family moved to the U.S. from Mexico when she was only a year old.
Carrillo hosted the University of Idaho's first ever DACA Awareness Week last year. There she met Guerrero and became part of the Butterfly Project's five member subcommittee.
Working with the Latino and undocumented community in Idaho is close to Carrillo's heart. She came out as undocumented to her classmates in 2017, while going to school in Sun Valley. She recalls how difficult it was to be open about her immigration status during the Trump administration and in a conservative state like Idaho. That is why she said the butterflies are important.
"It has been difficult to find support in these difficult times when you are undocumented, but knowing that people are out there, committed to this migration project and to supporting us, it helps a lot," Carrillo said.
The butterflies will be in D.C. on May 1 and Guerrero plans to be there, handing them out and voicing her support for a path to citizenship.