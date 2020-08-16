Will you boycott a business if they don’t require masks?
That’s the question we asked our readers on social media last week. In less than 24 hours, we received 243 comments. Of those that answered the question, 34 said they would stop going to a place if they did not require a mask, 19 said they would stop going to a place if they did require a mask, and 12 said they shop regardless of mask policy.
“They will never get my business again for not protecting the public or their employees by enforcing mask requirements. I’m sure they could care less, but I will travel miles to avoid them.” — Julie Platt
“If masks are required I don’t go. I support businesses that let me choose my freedom. If you are all so damn worried about everyone else, stay home.” — Danielle Smith
“I’ll let the business and employees make their choice. I’ll wear my mask, mind my business and go on about my day.” — Cameela Cruz
“I think that not going somewhere because they want you to wear a mask is stupid. It is their right to protect their employees.” — Wayne Foster
Since July 15, all of Ada County has been under a mask mandate that requires every person to wear a mask while out in public. Despite this, readers pointed out they’ve been forced to boycott some of their favorite places in Boise as they continue to ignore the mandate.
“I choose to support businesses who do NOT require masks. Personal freedom is important to me.” — Mary Colwell
Last month, our partners at KTVB interviewed another Boise business that is taking creative measures to avoid the mask mandate.
“It’s against our constitutional rights,” Jeff Buck, owner of Buck’s 4x4 on State street, told KTVB.
Buck closed his business to the general public, meaning broadly that you have to be invited to enter, and posted a sign on the door saying the business only allows “United States citizens that believe in their constitutional right of freedom from oppression” to enter.
“There is a local coffee shop that I used to love, but even their workers weren’t wearing masks two different times that I went there, even when their lobby was open.” — Georgette Siqueiros
Caffeina Roasting Company, a coffeshop with locations on State street and the Bench in Boise, came under fire recently after they posted on social media that they were “not in the business of policing nor enforcement” and added a vinyl sign on their front door that said “Our mask policy: Your Choice.”
Dear Caffeina, this is not how a mask mandate works. pic.twitter.com/KW24TqJ3qH— Megan Egbert (@MeganEgbert) July 21, 2020
They have since removed the sign from the door and deleted their Facebook page. The owners could not be reached for comment.
“I was excited to have a new cool coffee shop near my house,” J.J. Saldaña, Bench resident, told the Idaho Press. “I started going often and then I saw their sign and I was so disappointed. I won’t go there anymore even though I liked them. It’s not worth the risk.”
Saldaña is one of the hosts of Radio Boise’s The Latino Card, which recently did an episode on the mask debate, based on an article from Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. In the article, Simmons interviewed two professors from The University of Idaho about the psychology of a person’s decision on wearing a mask. The article points out the decision really comes down to one thing: empathy.
“Masks are meant to keep a wearer from spreading the virus to other people. Wearing one,” Dr. Brian Wolf said, “displays a certain concern for others’ well-being,” Simmons wrote.
The article also mentioned the role that peer pressure plays in getting people to mask up. In March, when Gov. Brad Little announced Idaho’s stay at home order, he said the first line of defense when it came to getting people to mask up and be socially distant would be peer pressure from others.
That seems to hold true for Boise and Ada County’s mask mandates. Both state that violators could face a misdemeanor charge, though Central District Health’s own board members said any enforcement would be difficult.
Canyon County has no mask mandate. Meaning businesses requiring masks do so willingly. It is something customers (for the most part) appreciate.
“I walked into the door of an eating establishment to order take out a couple weeks ago and then backed right back out when I saw none of the employees with masks. I wasn’t going to make a fuss; there was no mandate in their area and it was their right to choose not to mask. It’s not political, I just didn’t feel comfortable eating food from them.” — Amber Dalley Bergstrom
A&J’s Pupusas in Caldwell was one the places specifically mentioned by commenters as going above and beyond when it comes to the health and safety of its employees and patrons. Employees are masked, plexiglas has been put in place between customers and employees, and they ask that to-go orders wait in their cars instead of coming in. To them, it is simply “the right thing to do,” according to the owners’ son, Oscar Diaz.
To some, a business’s mask policy isn’t what will trigger a boycott. Instead, it is how they go about enforcing it.
“Not for specifically requiring masks but how they went about pointing out their policy on masks. Rudeness and bullying does not get my business.” — Keri Webster Pascoe
“I’ve seen some downright nastiness over wearing/not wearing masks. We’re all in this together. There’s no need for that kind of behavior. I won’t shop anywhere where rudeness by employees is allowed.” — Liz Ramey
We also got a fair number of comments criticizing the Idaho Press for asking the question to begin with.
“Good job Idaho press at posting about such a divisive topic, causing more division and fighting, When there’s so much more going on in the world to be upset about! You guys are fueling hatred.” — Renee Miller
This is a valid complaint. However, we will say that we asked this question specifically because it is so divisive. In our partnership with the Idaho State Historical Society, we are attempting to get a comprehensive look at this moment in history; how have lives been changed during a pandemic, what Idaho has become, and even how we talk to one another.
And we are committed to unmasking the good, the bad and the ugly.