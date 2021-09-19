GARDEN CITY — After a year of modified operations due to the pandemic, Assistance League of Boise will again be providing new school clothes for 3,700 elementary students at 80 local schools through Operation School Bell.
Since 1990, Assistance League of Boise has worked closely with the school districts to provide brand new clothing to students with the greatest needs. Students are transported to Operation School Bell to “shop” and are outfitted from head to toe with the help of volunteers. Each year, volunteers work approximately 7,100 hours in preparation time ordering clothes, tagging, assembling kits, scheduling schools, communicating with schools and dressing students.
“It has been surprisingly emotional this year to be dressing students in person again,” said Dyan Goulet, co-chair of Operation School Bell. “We all missed the kids last year, but I didn’t realize just how much until I saw the excited faces and heard the students’ excited reactions to getting all of these new clothes on our first day back with students. One of the first students we helped this year turned to the volunteer and asked in amazement, ‘Is this all free?’ I choked up and thought, this is the payoff of all the hard work and hours we put into this — seeing these kids, having personal interactions with them, and knowing what a difference it makes to every one of them.”
Each child receives several complete outfits along with a winter coat, shoes, a toiletries kit and a book of their choice. Funding for Operation School Bell comes from community donations, private contributions, grants and proceeds from the Assistance League Thrift Shop in Garden City.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“Operation School Bell is where magic happens,” said Paula Perry, school counselor in the Boise School District. “Students leave with a smile and a bag full of new clothes that they have gotten to select with the help of amazing and kind volunteers from the Assistance League of Boise. We are so lucky to have this program here in Boise that supports our students in need year after year.”