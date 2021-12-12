TREASURE VALLEY—Area churches and organizations once again joined forces to pack shoeboxes full of goodies that will be sent to children around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child. Through this project, the Christian humanitarian group Samaritan’s Purse seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need, local organizers said..
Ryan Vilfer, Operation Christmas Child Boise Area team volunteer, said that 15,979 shoeboxes were packed in the Treasure Valley. Volunteers pack the shoeboxes with hygiene items, school supplies and a “wow” item (such as a stuffed animal, soccer ball or doll) that get shipped and distributed to needy children.
Vilfer said approximately 100 churches, 25 community groups and many individuals participated in packing shoeboxes. The three tractor-trailers containing the shoeboxes from the Treasure Valley departed Nov. 23. The boxes will be processed in Denver and by the third week of December, they will begin their journey to children around the world.
“For me, the best feeling is waking up on Christmas day knowing that the best present isn’t under the tree, but that there is a child in the world who will get to feel God’s love by receiving the shoebox gift you carefully packed for them,” Vilfer said. “Because of the generous donations of our community, 15,979 children around the world will get to experience the joy of opening a shoebox gift this Christmas and get to learn about Jesus Christ and God’s love for them.”
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 188 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories. In 2021, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 9.7 million children.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!