Opera Idaho is letting Carmen tell her own story.
Since her creation, the titular character has always had her story told from the perspective of the men around her. Now it’s her turn to tell audiences who she is.
Opera Idaho’s “Carmen” is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 at The Morrison Center.
“Carmen” is an opera written by composer Georges Bizet, based on Prosper Mérimée’s 1845 novella of the same name. It’s the story of desire, passion and freedom. It tells the story of Carmen (Briana Elyse Hunter), an irresistible Romani woman, who seduces the brash Corporal Don José (Joshua Dennis). He decides to flee life in the military to join the Romani world to live with her. A dangerous love triangle grows when the famous bullfighter Escamillo (Kyu Won Han) starts to win Carmen’s affection. All the while, Micaëla (Sarah Jane McMahon), José’s hometown sweetheart, tries to reclaim her former flame. The twisting tale of deceit, passion and romance has made “Carmen” one of the world’s most popular operas.
When Andrew Nienaber took the role of stage director he did so with the caveat that he would update the show and make it more palatable for modern sensibilities. The parts of “Carmen” that needed addressing are its depictions of women and of the Romani people.
The original “Carmen” is set in Spain around 1820. Opera Idaho’s production has been updated to a war-torn Seville circa 1936, at the start of the Spanish Civil War. This wasn’t just done for the sake of doing something different; Nienaber did extensive research on the war. Smuggling scenes in Acts 2 and 3 are now recontextualized so that the Roma are sneaking in food and weapons into Seville to help try to liberate the city. The soldiers, in contrast, are portrayed as fascist.
History buffs and eagle-eyed viewers might be able to catch some Easter eggs and historical references hidden throughout the play.
“I found this fountain of information on the Spanish Civil War,” Nienaber said. “It’s a 5-gallon show and I’ve got 20-gallons worth of knowledge.”
This production is tackling “the male gaze” — the way that women are looked at and sexualized from a heterosexual male point of view — that is so ingrained in the show. Carmen is often oversexualized and set upon by men throughout the show. To address this, Opera Idaho has tweaked how the men address her and more importantly how she reacts to what they say. In some interpretations, the play appears to portray Carmen as just trying to corrupt an uptight soldier — but with a different perspective, audiences will understand how controlling and abusive José is.
“It’s two people infatuated with each other that just aren’t compatible but he just won’t let her go,” Hunter said. “That’s why it’s endured for so long. That’s something anyone can relate to.”
“Carmen is a very complex character,” Nienaber said. “She is simplified as this object of desire that’s wild that needs to be tamed. But even in the text, she doesn’t like these interpretations of herself. She says ‘I was born free and will die free.’”
This sounds like a lot of change to the iconic opera, but every aria, word and single note of the opera is as Bizet intended. The intentions of the production are shifted slightly so audiences can reexamine it and get a new take on the classic. This is Nienaber’s fifth show with Opera Idaho; he’s come to understand that his role as stage director is to unwrap the material, regardless of the time period it was written in, and figure out how to present the show he can to the audience.
“When I approach a piece that will require adjustments, my goal is to acquire a statement that everyone can agree with,” Nienaber said. “I want people to feel seen from the show.”
“Any art form is a product of its time — you’d be harder pressed to find shows that age well,” said Hunter, who plays Carmen in the production. “It’s up to us to stage the material in a way that modern audiences can engage with. Art must always be a discussion. It’s meant to raise questions.”
“Carmen” is bigger than itself. Bizet’s music has firmly engrained it in popular culture. Even if you don’t think you’ve heard music from “Carmen,” you probably have. From the bombastic “Prelude to Act 1” to “L’amour est un oiseau rebelle (Habanera)” to the “Toreador Song,” Bizet’s music has cemented itself as the go-to opera music to use in any television show or movie.
To dance and project one’s voice without any assistance is a feat of athleticism. Despite the marathon singing, Hunter finds that, during the final duet between Carmen and José, she finds a new spark and gives, arguably, her best performance of the show.
“Carmen” has, as they say, got it all. It’s about as technically complex as a live show can be — it’s got a large chorus, singing from off stage, a children’s choir and even stage combat. And, with the new 1936 setting, Opera Idaho has created a brand new set and props for this production, Nienaber said.
Hunter said she understands Carmen more than most. She’s portrayed the character numerous times throughout her career. She knows that the character of Carmen is far from perfect — she’s stubborn and has a temper. — and every time Hunter portrays Carmen she finds new depths of who the famous siren is.
“I just want people to empathize with Carmen,” Hunter said. “I hope they see a woman that wants to be free.