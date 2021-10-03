Outside of small events at the Sapphire Room and Opera in the Park, the last mainstage performance for Opera Idaho was in February 2020.
The performers in the upcoming operetta have a mixture of nerves for the show, said Fernando Menendez, the marking and education manager for Opera Idaho.
“I know the singers and musicians are excited to come back,” Menendez said. “But there is an air of nervousness since it’s their first show on the mainstage.”
Opera Idaho returns for its 49th mainstage season with “The Merry Widow” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 at The Morrison Center.
To kick off the season, Opera Idaho went with a light-hearted comedy, Menendez said.
Franz Lehár’s “The Merry Widow,” tells the comedic story of wealthy widow Hanna Glawari (portrayed by soprano Cecilia Violetta López) who encounters Danilo (played by baritone Gabriel Presisser), an old flame that attempts to woo and marry her to keep her fortune in their home country of Pontevedro.
The operetta, originally released in Vienna in 1905, has had a successful run of 483 performances. It has been adapted into different languages and performed around the world.
New health guidelines
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
New health requirements at The Morrison Center include requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results as well as wearing masks while inside.
All cast members for the show are vaccinated, Menendez said. The production has been cautious; the moment a performer finishes on stage and exits backstage their mask goes on, he said.
The uphill battle to draw in new audiences is one that opera is continuing to fight. Breaking through the misconception that opera is for a specific type of person is one that Opera Idaho is still struggling with.
“We’re still fighting this image that opera is stiff,” Menendez said. “We have people from all ages and backgrounds come to our shows. It’s like watching a live foreign film.”
“There’s something for everyone in opera,” said General Director Mark Junkert said in a previous interview with Boise Weekly. “The voices, to begin with, heard in unamplified glory; but there’s also acting, sets, costumes, orchestra, chorus. And the topics include love, seduction, jealousy, murder, flirtation, injustice, redemption … the whole of human life.”