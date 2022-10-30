Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you’ve gotten tired of crawling down the YouTube rabbit hole in search of Alex Jones rants and ASMR videos — and who hasn’t? — you can always pay a visit to The Vault. Recently launched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, it’s a searchable database of some 6,700 declassified documents that includes some of the agency’s most notorious cases. There, you’ll find a treasure trove of downloadable FBI files, herded into 20 categories that range from “Anti-War” and “Civil Rights” to “Public Corruption” and “Popular Culture.”

Keep clicking and you may soon find yourself poring through the FBI files of “Washington Post” publisher Katherine Graham, WWII propagandist Tokyo Rose, Beatle John Lennon, KFC founder Harland “Colonel” Sanders, poet Carl Sandburg and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Also, Abbie Hoffman, Adolf Hitler, Jimi Hendrix, Liberace, Bettie Page and Princess Di.

Recommended for you

Load comments