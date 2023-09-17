The retrospective covers Earp’s life from 14 years old up through his most senior years — a storied time for Earp, who passed away in 1929 and went from traveling in stagecoaches to airplanes in his own lifetime.
Written by the contemporary Earp’s late wife and award-winning playwright Terry Tafoya Earp, "Wyatt Earp: A Life on the Frontier" is set in the historical Earp’s apartment in Los Angeles.
Courtesy of AMAZ Entertainment
The retrospective covers Earp’s life from 14 years old up through his most senior years — a storied time for Earp, who passed away in 1929 and went from traveling in stagecoaches to airplanes in his own lifetime.
If you’ve ever seen the movie “Tombstone,” then you’re already familiar with Wyatt Earp, the famous lawman and gunfighter portrayed by Kurt Russell on the big screen. In the span of his 80 years, Earp saw lots of action and adventure, from lawsuits and pimping arrests to confrontations with outlaws and the famous gunfight at the O.K. Corral seen in many film and TV adaptations. His great grandnephew, the contemporary Wyatt Earp, has been portraying the life of his famous ancestor in his one-man show for over two decades, giving audiences a chance to truly understand the man, not just the myth. On Sept. 23, Earp will perform his family-friendly show at Ketchum’s Argyros theater.
Written by the contemporary Earp’s late wife and award-winning playwright Terry Tafoya Earp, “Wyatt Earp: A Life on the Frontier” is set in the historical Earp’s apartment in Los Angeles. An elderly Earp is reluctantly speaking to a fictional reporter, describing his often-turbulent times out West, his life with wife Josephine, and his time in Tombstone. The retrospective covers Earp’s life from 14 years old up through his most senior years — a storied time for Earp, who passed away in 1929 and went from traveling in stagecoaches to airplanes in his own lifetime.
Wyatt Earp was born in Illinois in 1848 and by his late 20s had been a wagoner, stagecoach driver, buffalo hunter, and peace officer throughout the West, also garnering himself a reputation as a gambler and gunfighter. In 1881, he took part in the famous shootout near the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona. Earp and his two brothers, as well as best friend Doc Holliday, met in a gun battle with five members of an outlaw group known as the Cochise County Cowboys. Three of the outlaws were shot to death in a duel, and the Earps became a symbol of the romanticized American West.
Earp left Arizona in 1883 after killing many outlaws in gunfights to avenge the death of his brother, Morgan. He finally settled in California and spent the years until his death as a saloon keeper and rancher.
Though by now it seems ludicrous that anyone other than Earp’s own kin could play the legendary man, the role of Wyatt Earp in “A Life on the Frontier” was originally written for actor Hugh O’Brian, who had portrayed Earp in the television bio drama “Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp.” Due to other commitments and some difficulty getting the material under his belt, O’Brian suggested that the contemporary Earp try the part.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Giving the role to Earp was something of a gamble; prior to taking on the role of his great granduncle, he had spent 50 years with New York Life Insurance as a certified financial planner, though he periodically did bits at a local theater. After trying out the role in “A Life on the Frontier” in 1996, Earp was sold. And that was 1,026 shows, five countries, and 22 states ago. “I feel very blessed to have been given the nod to do the material, and it’s been a great trip ever since,” says Earp.
In the roughly ninety minutes Earp spends onstage (49 minutes for Act I and 28 minutes for Act II), he fully immerses audiences in what the late Wyatt Earp was truly like — beyond what can be garnered from textbooks and fictional portrayals like Tombstone. “With theater, you’re able to bring out the personality of the character,” says Earp. “The most important thing about what I do is that people get to visit the man, the person, not just the black-and-white character.” Of course, Earp is also able to bring a passion and authenticity to the role that only someone related to this mythical man can, and it’s appreciation for this aspect that has won the performance numerous accolades over the years.
In 1998, Earp began performing a second one-man play, “The Gentleman Doc Holliday,” as Doc Holliday, another real-life gambler, gunman, and friend to Earp (also portrayed in “Tombstone”). The play is based on the book “Doc Holliday—A Family Portrait,” written by Karen Holliday Tanner, Holliday’s closest living relative.
Tickets to the performance are $18. To purchase and for more information, visit argyros.org.