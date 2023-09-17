Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you’ve ever seen the movie “Tombstone,” then you’re already familiar with Wyatt Earp, the famous lawman and gunfighter portrayed by Kurt Russell on the big screen. In the span of his 80 years, Earp saw lots of action and adventure, from lawsuits and pimping arrests to confrontations with outlaws and the famous gunfight at the O.K. Corral seen in many film and TV adaptations. His great grandnephew, the contemporary Wyatt Earp, has been portraying the life of his famous ancestor in his one-man show for over two decades, giving audiences a chance to truly understand the man, not just the myth. On Sept. 23, Earp will perform his family-friendly show at Ketchum’s Argyros theater.

Written by the contemporary Earp’s late wife and award-winning playwright Terry Tafoya Earp, “Wyatt Earp: A Life on the Frontier” is set in the historical Earp’s apartment in Los Angeles. An elderly Earp is reluctantly speaking to a fictional reporter, describing his often-turbulent times out West, his life with wife Josephine, and his time in Tombstone. The retrospective covers Earp’s life from 14 years old up through his most senior years — a storied time for Earp, who passed away in 1929 and went from traveling in stagecoaches to airplanes in his own lifetime.

Recommended for you

Load comments