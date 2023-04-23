Have you ever been to The World Center for Birds of Prey?
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Boise, it’s an educational campus and the headquarters for The Peregrine Fund, an international nonprofit founded in 1970 that works to protect and restore endangered raptors around the world.
Over the past five decades, The Peregrine Fund has worked to recover more than 100 raptor species in 65 countries worldwide. And it all started with the peregrine.
On the brink of extinction
Peregrine falcons are incredible birds. They are the fastest creature on the entire planet! Despite their small size, weighing only 1-3 pounds, peregrines can reach speeds over 200 mph while diving to catch prey. The highest peregrine speed ever recorded was 242 mph.
In the ‘50s and ‘60s, peregrine falcon populations were drastically declining due to the use of a pesticide called DDT. The chemical interfered with the peregrines’ calcium metabolism and caused the birds to lay very thin-shelled eggs, which would crack and dent during incubation.
By 1970, peregrine falcons were completely extinct in eastern North America and fewer than 40 pairs were believed to remain in the west.
Dr. Tom Cade, an ornithologist and lifelong falconer, knew there was no time to waste. He and others got to work to ban the use of DDT across the nation and recover the falcon. Over a decade, Cade and his team of biologists and falconers were successful in banning DDT and they figured out how to breed, raise and release the falcons.
On a spring day in 1980, Cade climbed into a nest box in Brigantine National Wildlife Refuge in New Jersey. He was delighted to find a pair of falcons that he and his team had bred and released back into the wild — and the falcons were not alone. In the nest, Cade also found three nestlings, which were amongst the first peregrine chicks to hatch in the wild in eastern North America since 1950. It was proof his work was not only successful, but that recovery of the species would soon be a matter of fact.
In August 1999, Cade stood next to then-Secretary of the Interior Bruce Babbitt as he declared that the peregrine falcon was officially recovered in North America. The peregrine falcon was removed from the endangered species list and to this day, it’s considered one of the greatest conservation success stories in history.
Through their work recovering the peregrine, Cade co-founded the nonprofit The Peregrine Fund. The organization has since grown to be much, much more than an effort to recover the peregrine falcon. Since 1970, the nonprofit has worked in 65 countries across the globe to recover more than 100 raptor species, including the Mauritius kestrel, Northern Aplomado falcon, multiple species of Asian vultures, California condor and more.
Initially, The Peregrine Fund’s breeding facilities were located at Cornell University and then at a Colorado Division of Wildlife facility in Fort Collins. But in 1984, the breeding facilities and Peregrine Fund headquarters were moved to Boise, where it is still located today.
And trust me, it’s worth a visit.
Exploring The World Center for Birds of Prey
Located on over 500 acres on a hillside overlooking the Boise Valley, the World Center for Birds of Prey is gorgeous — and it’s in the midst of a thoughtful renovation.
I met up with Tate Mason, director of the World Center for Birds of Prey, to get a tour of the new grounds and learn more about the center.
“When we envisioned this new building, this new entrance, the new parking lot, it was about being able to facilitate more people, more field trips, more students. And it was about bringing the Boise community, in particular the Boise business community, to reinvest in the Peregrine Fund and the World Center for Birds of Prey,” said Tate. “This is a place where your kids are learning about birds. This is a place that is putting Boise on the map for raptor conservation. So let’s make it look like it.”
The new Welcome Center is filled with natural light and nice people. This is where you pay admission, ask questions and grab a few souvenirs from the small gift shop on your way out.
Immediately exiting the Welcome Center, you’ll enter the first exhibit. It is not only your starting place for exploring the center but also the beginning of the overall story. There is a bronze statue of Cade, who died in 2019, standing in front of the peregrine falcon exhibit.
“We built the Peregrine Cliffs exhibit to look like the upper Boise River, up close to the Sawtooth Mountains, where you see peregrine falcons. And then this peregrine in here, this is a South American subspecies,” said Tate, pointing at the small falcon resting on a block of stone in the sun. “This is the peregrine you’ll find down in Patagonia. So now, with the change of one bird, these cliffs no longer look like the Sawtooths but they look like Patagonia, like the mountains of Argentina and Chile.”
The huge cliff-like structure takes up about a third of the enclosure, all of which is surrounded by netting. In the corner of the cliff, about three feet off the ground, three model eggs rest on the stone surface. One egg is cracked open; the others are dented and riddled. There’s a small sloping rock face leading to the eggs. A group of kids scramble up the rocks to get a closer look.
“A trip out here is supposed to be adventurous,” said Tate, gesturing toward the kids. “We were founded by falconers that were climbing into peregrine nests and finding broken egg shells, then putting together that DDT was the reason that was happening. So we wanted to figure out how we could authentically get that experience for kids.”
Adjacent to the Peregrine Cliffs is the Open Sky Theater, a newly redesigned open-air classroom which supports the learning by adventure intention. It’s a small amphitheater set with large sandstone blocks for benches. This is one area where live bird programs happen Tuesday through Sunday.
“In my philosophy as director, I want kids to learn with their hands and I want them to be jumping around and playing while they learn,” he said.
In the same moment, a group of young girls make a beeline for him, yelling “Hi Tate! Hi Tate!,” and taking turns giving his leg a hug. “I saw Lucy!,” one of them exclaims. “And I also saw a great horned owl and a bald eagle.” Tate shares their excitement and we are about to part ways when the youngest girl, maybe age 4 or 5, shouts out, “My favorite animal is a turkey vulture!”
As we make our way toward the next exhibit, Tate brings the girls’ excitement full circle.
“I have to say, and this is just a cultural observation, kids love birds now. Back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, it was not like that,” he said. Back then, there was more of an attitude toward killing birds for fun or to keep them away from farm animals. “Now, there’s so much more of a reverence from a very young age, from watching shows like ‘Wild Kratts.’ Kids these days are very interested in nature.”
Another new exhibit is the Idaho Power Flight Lab. It’s a small section of two poles and power lines, and, on that day, it was also home to Lucy the turkey vulture.
This exhibit tells an Idaho story that I hadn’t heard before. Back in the ‘70s, Morley Nelson, a falconer and educator who lived in Boise, was thinking about how power lines are designed and why birds kept getting electrocuted by them.
He figured out an adjusted design for power poles with a lowered cross arm stretched to 10 feet wide and vertically offset wires. These slight adjustments made it so it was physically impossible for a bird to touch the two wires, and therefore birds could land and take off from the pole without being electrocuted. Idaho Power adopted the new design and it has since been adopted around the world, saving the lives of countless birds of prey.
Another cool new addition on display here is updated signage. Rather than a sign that simply says what the bird is, these are more of a field guide that allows visitors to examine the birds they are looking at and look for characteristics to determine the species.