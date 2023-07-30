CALDWELL — The Sunnyslope region has proven to be fertile ground for agritourism, as evidenced by the popularity of Destination Caldwell’s AgVenture Trail tours, which offer a unique, hands-on experience.
The AgVenture Trail was originally developed by the folks at Destination Caldwell and agriculture partners in the area as a self-guided tour, said local farmer and AgVenture tour guide Gina Dowen. The response from the public about the trail was positive, and people started asking for an organized social outing with more experiences, said Dowen, a member of the Destination Caldwell board of directors.
Starting in May of this year, the tours have taken place on the first Friday of each month and will run through October. As the tour bus driver, Dowen said she has the chance to share about the area’s agricultural background and history.
“I’m a rancher’s daughter and a farmer’s wife,” shared Dowen. “I grew up in Caldwell. It’s been fun for me to dive into the history of Caldwell and be able to introduce people to agriculture and take them to different places.”
That history includes stories like the one about the 1920 sheep wool harvest, when two million pounds of wool was shipped out of Caldwell alone. “That’s a lot of sheep!” Dowen said with a laugh.
Dowen said there are about 20 members on the AgVenture Trail, all of which are connected in some way to the agriculture business, be it offering experiences like goat yoga or you-pick flowers, a small store that sells agricultural products, or a place like Rose Hill Bakery, that uses eggs from McIntyre Farms.
In an area that thrives off its agriculture, many residents may not know about all the agricultural aspects of the valley, said Melissa Sherman, program and events director at Destination Caldwell.
“We have this huge agricultural asset in this area and so many amazing agricultural commodities and crops, and we want to make sure we educate people about it and promote it,” Sherman said.
Guided AgVenture Trail tours are limited to 14 guests and include bus transportation, farm-to-fork lunch, hands-on experiences and shopping opportunities. “It’s a different experience every time,” Sherman said. So far, each tour, which costs $110 a person, has sold out.
The tours have attracted a variety of people, Sherman said, with some people using them as “date days” or family outings. And then there’s Gary Narberes, who has attended every tour.
Narberes moved to the Treasure Valley in 2019. As a kid, he always enjoyed field trips. Later, as a dad, he relished the opportunity to take his kids to the state fair in Sacramento and have close encounters with cattle and pigs.
When he saw an ad for the AgVenture Trail tours, he jumped at the chance. “I saw it as a win-win, because for me I’m still new to the area so I don’t know a lot of what’s out there and this really helped me see what’s right in my own backyard.”
On an early tour, the group went to Peaceful Belly Farms, which he discovered was only five miles from his home. “I had absolutely no idea it was that close.”
Other highlights for Narberes have been visits to the Rose Hill Bakery, where they made their own cream puffs; McIntyre Pastures, where they learned about mobile henhouses and selected eggs off a conveyor belt; and Yarnageddon, where he experienced a kiss from an alpaca.
“It’s those kinds of experiences that helped people understand where food comes from, instead of going to Walmart and just picking up a dozen eggs,” he said. “You get a better understanding of what you’re paying for versus what you’re getting.”
And the interaction with the farmers themselves has been special. “It’s so neat that there are people who are willing to share their knowledge and experiences and what it’s like to be a farmer in the 2020s, and the legacies of some of these places that are third and fourth generation-run.”
Having gone on each tour, Narberes has enjoyed watching other participants’ reactions to what they’re experiencing and learning for the first time. “Everyone has come away with a great experience.”
Williamson Orchards & Vineyards is one of the AgVenture Trail members that hosted the tour group, offering wine tastings and sharing the legacy of their farming operation. “The Williamsons are farmers first,” said assistant manager Teresa Shively. “They’ve been here since 1909 and they are a farming family. They were so excited to be part of the tour because of that aspect. They’re fourth generation and want to make sure the generation coming up will be able to move forward with the farm and winery.”
Shively said many people in the area are discovering the Sunnyslope region for the first time. “We are seeing people who might not come out to visit us otherwise,” she said. “We’ve been here a long time but there are lots of folks who don’t know the Sunnyslope wine region is here, not far from Boise. We like the fact that we can bring in folks that are new or are unaware of how big the industry is out here.”
The next Agriventure Trail tour is slated for August 4, Sherman said, and like all other tours, will include an “ag bag”—a canvas bag filled with coupons and swag from downtown businesses and AgVenture members. The tour starts and ends at Indian Creek Plaza, and since the date coincides with First Friday, tour participants have the chance to dine, shop and support local businesses.
For this next tour, Sherman said she will take over tour bus driving duties from Gina Dowen, who will be in her ‘Gina the Corn Lady’ mode that day. The tour will start off at Namaste in the Country with a session of goat yoga, followed by a boxed lunch from Rose Hill Bakery at the Shed at Garret Ranches.
Following lunch, the tour group will learn about the ranch’s farming practices and sample some farm-fresh produce and explore its shop. Next is a stop at Peaceful Belly Farm for an educational tour and cider tasting.
And the last stop will be with Gina the Corn Lady, who will give a lesson on the history and importance of the versatile crop, along with a chance to taste some fresh-from-the-field corn on the cob. Dowen said she relishes the chance to share her passion for the importance of agriculture with the wider public.
“My philosophy as a farmer is if we don’t teach what we do to those in our community so they feel a part of what we do and a part of things, their lack of knowledge will push us out,” Dowen shared. “If we don’t teach them the ground is important, that growing food is important, then the ground will eventually be covered with houses.”
To learn more about the AgVenture Trail tours, or to purchase tickets, visit indiancreekplaza.com/agventure-trail-tours.