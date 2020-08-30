Local artist Kelly Knopp and historian Amber Beierle have put their heads — and talents — together to create a history book for children about Idaho: “A While Ago In Idaho.” It is the first in a series. They are self-publishing the book which is filled with colorful artwork by Knopp, narrated by “a lovable tour guide named Belmont Beaver” (spoiler alert: Belmont is an actual beaver) and includes “lesser known” stories about the state’s past, thanks to Beierle, who works as historic sites administrator by day at the Old Idaho Pen.
The two decided to partner on this project after working on a few others because they “realized they really enjoyed pairing historical facts and stories with artwork,” said their press release. Their hope is that the series “will educate and encourage the exploration of the great state of Idaho and its history,” said the release. They also are hoping that kids and their families will send in their own ideas and stories about Idaho for possible inclusion in future books.
I recently had to opportunity to ask Kelly and Amber about the project, via email.
Jeanne Huff: Kelly, you are an artist and Amber, you are a historian. How and why did you put your heads and talent together to create this book?
Kelly Knopp: Amber and I had worked on several projects together in the past mostly revolving around mixing visual arts and history. Every time I hung out with Amber I was amazed at all that she knew in regards to Idaho history, good, bad and strange so I knew she needed to be the writer on this book.
Amber Beierle: There is such a natural relationship with art and history. Without history artists have no context, without art history has no heart. Marrying the two is so important to engage learners of all ages. Plus Kelly and I are both a little fun and strange ourselves, it’s a great pairing.
JH: Kelly, on your website, you describe your art as vibrant and snappy and you also work as an illustrator and graphic designer. How did you come up with “the look” for “A While Ago in Idaho?”
KK: I really wanted the book to feel inviting and fun and not like an old dusty history textbook. The book is full of bright colorful illustrations paired with strange Idaho history.
AB: As much as it pains me to agree that history has a bad rap, Kelly’s right. Making the color vibrant, the storyteller (Belmont) accessible, and being concise but also weird and strange, is so much more compelling and relevant.
JH: Amber, can you describe your thought process on choosing which moments in Idaho history to include?
AB: I believe Kelly’s exact words were “Don’t be boring and the weirder the better.” The great news is that perfectly describes Idaho history. I simply took my life experiences and what made me go “Wow” or feel that wonderment of being a kid (kid at heart), and made that the true litmus test. I’ll I had to do was look at Kelly’s face to see if something was making the cut.
JH: Kelly and Amber: which one of you came up with the idea of telling the stories through “a lovable tour guide named Belmont Beaver?
KK: I came up with “Belmont Beaver.” I wanted a fun energetic character to be the tour guide because I feel like kids and adults can appreciate his adventurous go-anywhere and try-anything spirit.
AB: And whether it be intentional or not, beavers are an interesting part of our collective Idaho history. Trapped almost to the point of extinction, they are back are a wonderful part of our ecosystem. Belmont is like history, it’s not extinct and it’s making a comeback by showing it’s essentiality.
JH: How long have you been working on this book?
KK: This project took about one year from the idea to the finished printed book. Overall the process was very smooth.
AB: The great part was I never worried about my “favorite” facts being cut, since the vision was always to make a series. The possibilities are endless.
JH: Was it harder or easier to write stories about Idaho’s past for children?
AB: I think we’d both make the argument that this book actually goes beyond a “children’s book.” Kids are just more apt to show their enthusiasm of learning something new and fun. When we just say to ourselves “what makes me want to know more or what brings me a little bit of joy” it’s so easy to put the “facts” together. Kids are smart and we both decided we weren’t going to talk down, just expand their Idaho world and sense of place. And that works just the same for grown ups.
JH: The book focuses on “some strange and lesser known history.” Can you give a couple of examples?
KK: I think the James Castle and Idaho Dinosaur history is my favorite in the book and you can’t forget about the legend of Sharlie in Payette Lake.
AB: I’m a Boise State alum, so the uniqueness of the Blue Turf and the fact that anyone, anywhere has to ask BSU for permission for a non-green field; that’s pretty special.
JH: Have you written or illustrated any other books?
KK: I have been involved in a few books in the past and Amber and I were involved in a recent book entitled “Numbered.”
AB: I have been a researcher, writer, and/or editor on a half a dozen history publications, mostly through Boise State and the Idaho State Historical Society. I’m proud of all of them, but this one makes my heart sing.
JH: What about the future — are you interested in doing more books?
KK: Yes!!! We plan on doing several books in this series and plan to have Tour #2 and Tour #3 released next year.
AB: I will do this as long as Kelly lets me. No shortage of cool things in Idaho.
JH: What do you think will surprise and/or delight readers of your book?
KK: I grew up in Idaho and have lived here for over 30 years and I still didn’t know about most of the historic facts in this book. I’ve also been surprised by how adults and kids are equally entertained by this book.
AB: I can’t wait for the first adult to say: “That can’t be true,” and look it up themselves! The whole point is to wow and encourage experiential learning by going to these places and researching further as a family.
JH: For both of you: What is your favorite story about Idaho history?
KK: That’s hard for me to say but I’m really excited for the next few books and discovering more strange and unusual ones. This project has proved to me that I have sooo much to learn about our state.
AB: The fact that our Native people have such a storied past, continue to thrive and remind us that while the vast majority of Idaho’s originated as immigrants, some have been here for millennia. There are five federally recognized tribes in Idaho, each are unique with their own powerful experiences. We included one great fact about the Nez Perce people and I can’t wait to include more stories.
JH: Anything else you want to say?
KK: This book was intentionally printed and bound in Idaho, I could have gotten this book printed for much cheaper out of state/country but we really want this book to be special to Idaho.
Also, we are encouraging people from all over Idaho to submit strange history from the city or town they live in for us to consider in our next tour. Fans can follow us on Facebook and or Instagram for upcoming info and to play “Where’s Belmont?” This book is exclusively available at awhileagoinidaho.com.
AB: Go out as a family and learn and grow in Idaho history. Find your sense of place in your old or new home. Experience Idaho in your own ways and tell us what the coolest thing YOU think we should include.