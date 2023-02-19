OD_Horizontal_CreditMasonAllen.JPG

Old Dominion is performing at ExtraMile Arena on Friday, Feb. 24.

 Mason Allen

Like so many music acts, Old Dominion, performing Feb. 24 at ExtraMile Arena, found their world turned upside down when the pandemic hit in spring 2020 and touring was shut down. Not only that, the situation nearly sapped the life out of being Old Dominion altogether.

“We found ourselves doing a lot of the stuff that it takes to be in a band that is not fun, without being able to do the stuff that was fun,” lead singer/guitarist Matthew Ramsey recalled in an early February phone interview. “It just became, every decision and every meeting, it’s tough to connect over Zoom and conference calls, and we just lost that connection. A lot of those decisions (normally) tend to be made out on the road over a cup of coffee or something, without making it a big deal, just throughout our conversations. And it just became harder and harder to connect. We weren’t getting to do what we love with each other and it was just a lot of talk and no fun and no creativity. So it was really, really hard.”

