Like so many music acts, Old Dominion, performing Feb. 24 at ExtraMile Arena, found their world turned upside down when the pandemic hit in spring 2020 and touring was shut down. Not only that, the situation nearly sapped the life out of being Old Dominion altogether.
“We found ourselves doing a lot of the stuff that it takes to be in a band that is not fun, without being able to do the stuff that was fun,” lead singer/guitarist Matthew Ramsey recalled in an early February phone interview. “It just became, every decision and every meeting, it’s tough to connect over Zoom and conference calls, and we just lost that connection. A lot of those decisions (normally) tend to be made out on the road over a cup of coffee or something, without making it a big deal, just throughout our conversations. And it just became harder and harder to connect. We weren’t getting to do what we love with each other and it was just a lot of talk and no fun and no creativity. So it was really, really hard.”
Today, the good times are back for Ramsey and his bandmates, guitarist/keyboardist Trevor Rosen, guitarist Brad Tursi, drummer Whit Sellers and bassist Geoff Sprung, as they are in the midst of a three-month tour to start 2023.
“I feel like in a lot of ways we’ve sort of finally gotten our lives back a little bit,” Ramsey said. “We genuinely love what we do, and the best way to connect with people is to just be authentic on stage and have a great time doing what we love. That tends to rub off on people.”
The malaise that set in during the pandemic wasn’t the only time Old Dominion had faced frustration and wondered where things might go as a band.
Formed in 2007, Old Dominion included a trio of established country songwriters in Ramsey, Rosen and Brad Tursi, whose credits included songs recorded by Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini and the Band Perry.
As time went on, the band showcased for a variety of Nashville record labels, only to be turned down one after another as many of the labels viewed Old Dominion as songwriters and not as a band that would generate hits of their own and be a compelling live act. Finally, RCA Records signed Old Dominion in February 2015, but only after the band had independently released a self-titled EP that included a single, “Break Up with Him,” that gained some airplay on Sirius XM Radio.
It didn’t take long for Old Dominion to prove the early airplay was not a fluke. Shortly before the November 2015 release of the band’s RCA debut album, “Meat and Candy,” “Break Up with Him” completed its run as the album’s lead single to the top of Billboard magazine’s Country Airplay chart. “Meat and Candy” went on to produce two more hit tracks, the chart-topping “Song for Another Time” and “Snapback,” which reached No 2.
The band’s next two albums added five more No. 1 singles to the catalog, and along the way, Old Dominion began what is now a five-year string of winning Vocal Group of the Year at the ACM and CMA Awards.
But there was a period during the pandemic when Old Dominion’s momentum stalled and life got difficult for the five band members.
The rebound that has followed began in September 2020, when the band members arrived at Echo Mountain Recording studio in Asheville, North Carolina, created a bubble in which to safely be together and set out to rekindle the creative spark.
The musicians agreed to convene with no songs in hand, start writing and see what happened. To their delight, Old Dominion emerged from the Asheville session with a finished album, “Time, Tequila & Therapy,” whose songs mostly have an easygoing blend of pop and country and an upbeat lyrical personality that reflects the fun and creative rebirth that characterized the session.
The burst of creativity that began in Asheville has continued since, as Ramsey said the band has completed another album’s worth of songs. Four of those tunes were released in January on the EP “Memory Lane (Sampler).” At some point, the EP will probably get expanded and released as a full-length album, Ramsey said, but nothing is set in stone.
“We’re going into the studio again in April,” he said. “We’re just going to continue to write and continue to record and just see what happens.”
Before that return to the studio, Old Dominion will be on tour, bringing out what Ramsey hopes will be a crowd-pleasing selection of songs.
“We have a really good problem of too many songs. And we have, thankfully, a lot of hits that fill the set. So of course, we want those in there,” Ramsey said of the set list. “And then we try to make space for new material and we have a few spots in our set where we try to make it interchangeable with some of the old material too, because we want to honor our fans with that.”