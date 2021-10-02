Fall is a fantastic season for enjoying a plethora of activities. Some of my favorites include autumn baking, picking out pumpkins, and of course, enjoying Oktoberfest beers. With a rich history and several tasty imported and domestic options, celebrating Oktoberfest is a perfect autumn pastime.
The origins of Oktoberfest hail back to the 1810 five-day marriage celebration for the Prince of Bavaria. Evidently it was such a great event that they decided to re-create the party. The following year the state agricultural fair joined and it became an event to promote and build agriculture and the local economy. It wasn’t until 1818 that beer pubs began to become part of the event.
As the largest annual festival in the world averaging between six and seven million visitors, this Munich-based festival breaks yearly records for beer consumption (two million gallons). At the event, only beer from six different Munich breweries may be served: Augustiner, Hacker-Pschorr, Hofbräu-München, Lӧwenbräu, Paulaner, and Spaten. In addition, there are two beer styles which have been popularized for this season: Marzen and Festbier.
According to the Beer Judge Certification Program, a Märzen style beer is “an elegant, malty German amber lager with a clean, rich, toasty and bready malt flavor, restrained bitterness, and a dry finish that encourages another drink.” A great German example of this beer is the Paulaner Oktoberfest Märzen. This beer incorporates two distinct German hop varieties as well as light Pilsner malt and dark Munich malt to create a balanced and rich expression. It’s perfect for enjoying with roast chicken, the traditional food of Oktoberfest.
Looking for a classic American take on the Märzen style? Sam Adams utilizes their own proprietary pale and Octoberfest malts as well as two traditional German Hop varieties to craft their traditional Octoberfest beer. For a wonderful local example, consider the Sockeye Socktoberfest, a local darling of a brewery that crafts their Octoberfest-styled beer with a specialty Idaho Pilsner Malt in addition to Munich Malts and dark malts to gain complexity and body in the finished product.
The Festbier style as noted by the BJCP is “a smooth, clean, pale German lager with a moderately strong malty flavor and a light hop character.” These beers are lighter in color and less intense and toasty than Märzens making them ideal for easy drinking. Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier is a great Festbier example due to its traditional styling and strong drinkability.
While the 2020 and 2021 festivities in Munich have been cancelled, the production and enjoyment of Oktoberfest beers continues! But, despite the name, most Oktoberfest events and commensurate beer consumption occur in September which means by October, stocks are waning. So, if you’re looking to join in on the action, you’ll want to head to the store soon to join the celebration. Prost!