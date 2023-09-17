When Bill and Madlen Tarlton left New Mexico and settled in Boise, they brought their love of the Southwest and gourd art with them.
They did, however, change things up a bit to appeal to Idahoans. Themes with cacti, geckos and armadillos soon made room for bears, moose and elk.
The couple’s art, along with that of dozens of other gourd artists, will be featured 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22-23 at the Idaho Gourd Festival in Nampa. The event at Franz Witte Garden Center will include gourd art competition, vendors, exhibits, demonstrations, a silent auction, make-and-take opportunities, food trucks, music and a gourd store. Admission is free.
The star of the show will be the gourd, a hard-shelled distant relative of the pumpkin and squash that when dried turns hard like wood and lasts practically forever. In all sizes and shapes, the gourd has become Tarlton’s art focus. It’s a passion he shares with his wife.
Together the couple own Tumbleweed Art Studio, the name reflecting the wind-blown bushes found in the desert they love and “because in the military we tumbled around like a weed,” Madlen said.
Creating gourd art is a far cry from Bill Tarlton’s past life. After serving in the U.S. Air Force for 40 years both as active duty and civil servant, he retired in 2006. His career took him around the globe, from New Jersey to Greenland, Arizona to Germany (where he met his wife) and eventually to Hill Air Force Base near Layton, Utah. The couple has a daughter in Meridian and a son in Grand Junction, Colo. They have six grandchildren.
When retirement loomed, the couple focused on New Mexico.
“The move was primarily dictated by the good golfing weather and to fulfill my wife’s desire to experience the many Southwest art festivals and her love for the beautiful architecture throughout the region,” Tarlton said.
Once settled, Madlen began looking for something to occupy her time and took a small gourd class; Bill liked what she made and decided to give it a try. He had already dabbled a bit in woodworking and he and Madlen worked with stained glass. His first gourd attempt was a composite of techniques — clay, carving, inlaid stone and leather.
“I was so glad he was interested in it because until that time he filled his time with golfing, the gym and racquetball,” his wife said.
Soon Bill, who thought himself “talentless” when he retired, was buying raw gourds. He purchased a used wood burner and some inks and soon found the challenge and complexity gourd art offered. The couple joined the New Mexico and American Gourd societies. They began entering their creations and winning awards in art competitions at the New Mexico State Fair and gourd festivals in New Mexico and Arizona.
While he garnered awards for his work, Tarlton said he’s not award driven so he stopped entering competitions, focusing instead on simply creating art.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“For me, gourd art is a hobby that has to be self-supporting,” he admits. His art sales cover the cost of his supplies. He’s not in it to make money because the time spent to create a gourd is priceless. “I know where the saying ‘starving artist’ comes from,” he said.
The couple focuses on selling their art at several shows annually including the upcoming IDGS festival, the Idaho Artistry in Wood show at the JUMP center, a festival in McCall, the Terrace Lake Show in Garden Valley and Art by the River in Star.
While they loved New Mexico and the Southwest feel, the Tarltons moved to Boise in 2016. “We really didn’t think we would move up here, but Boise is kind of nice and we have family here,” Tarlton said.
They quickly became active in the Treasure Valley gourd community. Bill is a past IDGS vice president and wrote quarterly articles for the American Gourd Society magazine. Madlen is IDGS membership chair.
Just as he was during his career, Tarlton is comfortable instructing. He can often be seen sharing his knowledge of tools and techniques with gourd enthusiasts gathered for classes or crafting sessions at one of four IDGS patches (club meetings). Whether it’s using the right drill bit to achieve a certain carved look, or how to use embossing techniques to achieve a painted 3-D effect on a gourd, Tarlton willingly shares his expertise. In October, at a Wednesday Sunshine Patch class, he will be demonstrating how to create a basketweave look on a gourd.
Tarlton works on his craft just about anywhere, including when camping or while manning a show booth. His preference, though, is on the patio at home or in his insulated 10-by-16-foot workshop with electricity, where he’s surrounded by wood burners, carvers, sanders, saws, drills, glues, paints and dyes, a reflection of the seriousness of his craft. An overhead loft is crammed full of gourds of all shapes and varieties ready for the next project.
How much time he spends weekly on gourds depends on what else is going on, including golfing. He golfs twice weekly and he has been a marshal at Boise Ranch Golf Course for the past five years. He volunteered for 10 years at a course in New Mexico.
“I started golfing when I was 50,” Tarlton said. “I never saw any value in it prior to that. Then I realized it was a challenge to yourself — it’s you and the ball."
Gourds provide a similar challenge.
“I can only work on one gourd at a time,” Tarlton admits. “I get started and I want to finish it. That way I have better control.”
“I’m driven to create pieces that grow in complexity,” he said. “While I will continue to use lessons learned from past projects and from classes I have taken, I endeavor to create unique pieces of art and (unless it’s a test piece) try not duplicating prior creations.”