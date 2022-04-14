Ah, spring. The season of everything waking up. Or as we are experiencing this week, the season of surprise snow. Surprise!
This is also the week of Passover for the Jewish community and for God-fearing, church-going Christian-type folks, Easter is this coming Sunday.
I was raised a Catholic and every year had to figure out something new to give up for Lent. My dad always gave up the same thing: Pole vaulting.
That always made me smile. But I think what I’ve always liked best about the holiday is — the Easter hat. This may be in part because I just love hats in general — at times, I’ve had more than 100 in boxes, on racks, or posing as artful room decorations. But the Easter hat, that’s the mother hat of them all.
I remember going Easter hat shopping with my mom. I would tag along with her and her friend, letting their banter, laughter and gossip wash over me like warm dancing sunbeams as I raced, breathlessly, from hat to hat, trying on headpieces with Saturn-ring brims, pulling gossamer veils over my eyes, pretending I was a character in a play or a movie.
And speaking of breathless, Alaina Uhlenhoff has a story about tree climbing opportunities on page 4.
Nick Danlag takes us behind the scenes of a virtual reality workout — what?! — on page 6.
On page 8 is a story I wrote about a hopeful expansion for Inspiration Alley.
George Prentice brings celebs Amy Poehler, Liev Schreiber and Woody Harrelson into our world on page 9.
Tracy Bringhurst has new album news on The French Tips and Ealdor Beulu, pages 10 and 11, respectively.
I’m back on page 13 with a fluttering review on “Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum.”
Plus, there are a couple stories about events you won’t want to miss: A talk on the Merci Boxcar, page 12 and the BFA show at the Blue Galleries on page 13.
The rest of the gang is in the back pages and if you have any comments, suggestions or just wanna say hi, I’m at jhuff@boiseweekly.com.
Oh, one more thing — that surprise snow for us down here, was an even bigger — and better — surprise for Bogus Basin. In a “surprise announcement,” the ski hill just announced plans to reopen for a one-day-only season ender after receiving 20 inches of late season snow. The area will open for “Supply Chain Saturday” from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.
— Jeanne Huff, editor
Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.