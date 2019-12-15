Tracking Santa FAQs

When will Santa arrive at my house?

NORAD tracks Santa, but only Santa knows his route, which means we cannot predict where and when he will arrive at your house. We do, however, know from history that it appears he arrives only when children are asleep! In most countries, it seems Santa arrives between 9 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 24. If children are still awake when Santa arrives, he moves on to other houses. He returns later … but only when the children are asleep!

What route does Santa travel?

Santa usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west. So, historically, Santa visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia. After that, he shoots up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then on to western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America. Keep in mind, Santa’s route can be affected by weather, so it’s really unpredictable. NORAD coordinates with Santa’s Elf Launch Staff to confirm his launch time, but from that point on, Santa calls the shots. We just track him!

How can Santa travel the world within 24 hours?

NORAD intelligence reports indicate that Santa does not experience time the way we do. His trip seems to take 24 hours to us, but to Santa it might last days, weeks or even months. Santa would not want to rush the important job of delivering presents to children and spreading joy to everyone, so the only logical conclusion is that Santa somehow functions within his own time-space continuum.

Is there a Santa Claus?

Mountains of historical data and NORAD tracking information leads us to believe that Santa Claus is alive and well in the hearts of people throughout the world.

How old is Santa?

It’s hard to know for sure, but NORAD intelligence indicates Santa is AT LEAST 16 centuries old.

What does Santa look like?

Based on flight profile data gathered from NORAD's radar and satellite tracking, NORAD concludes that Santa probably stands about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds (before cookies). Based on fighter-aircraft photos, we know he has a generous girth (belly), rosy cheeks from sleigh riding in cold weather, and a flowing white beard.

How does Santa get down chimneys?

Although NORAD has different hypotheses and theories as to how Santa actually gets down the chimneys, we don’t have definitive information to explain the magical phenomenon.

Do your planes ever intercept Santa?

For more than 60 years, our fighter jets (F-16s, F-15s, F-22s and CF-18s) have intercepted Santa many, many times. When the jets intercept Santa, they tip their wings to say, "Hello Santa! – NORAD is tracking you again this year!" Santa always waves. He loves to see the pilots!

Does NORAD have any pictures of Santa taken from your planes?

Our fighter pilots love to take photos of Santa. We also have NORAD Santa Cams in space which take video of Santa as he flies round the world. These videos appear almost every hour on Dec. 24 at www.noradsanta.org.

Does NORAD have any statistics on Santa’s sleigh?

NORAD can confirm that Santa’s sleigh is a versatile, all weather, multipurpose, vertical short-take-off and -landing vehicle. It is capable of traveling vast distances without refueling and is deployed, as far as we know, only on Dec. 24 (and sometimes briefly for a test flight about a month before Christmas).

Sleigh Technical Data

Designer & Builder: K. Kringle & Elves, Inc.

Probable First Flight: Dec. 24, 343 A.D.

Home Base: North Pole

Length: 75 cc (candy canes) / 150 lp (lollipops)

Width: 40 cc / 80 lp

Height: 55 cc / 110 lp

Note: Length, width and height are without reindeer

Weight at takeoff: 75,000 gd (gumdrops)

Passenger weight at takeoff: Santa Claus, 260 pounds

Weight of gifts at takeoff: 60,000 tons

Weight at landing: 80,000 gd (ice & snow accumulation)

Passenger weight at landing: 1,260 pounds

Propulsion: Nine (9) rp (reindeer power)

Armament: Antlers (purely defensive)

Fuel: Hay, oats and carrots (for reindeer)

Emissions: Classified

Climbing speed: One "T" (Twinkle of an eye)

Max speed: Faster than starlight

Where is Santa right now?

Santa is at the North Pole, where he lives with Mrs. Claus and the elves who make toys and take care of the reindeer year round! Each year on Dec. 24, Santa and his reindeer launch from the North Pole very early in the morning for their famous trip around the world. The minute they launch, NORAD starts to track him! Come back to this website on Dec. 24 and you can track Santa along with NORAD!

Has Santa ever crashed into anything when he was flying around the world?

Santa has been flying for centuries without hitting anything. He must be a great pilot!

I would rather talk to someone at NORAD to find out where Santa is located. Is there a number I can call?

Yes! The NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center is fully operational beginning at 4 a.m. (Mountain standard time) on Dec. 24. You can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to talk directly to a NORAD staff member who will be able to tell you Santa’s exact location. Operators are available until midnight.

Can I send an email to NORAD to find out where Santa is located?

Yes! On Dec. 24, you can send an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com. A NORAD staff member will give you Santa’s last known location in a return email. You can also track Santa on your mobile phone, through the official Windows 10 app, and you can even chat live with a NORAD operator to find out Santa’s location!

Besides tracking Santa, what does NORAD normally do?

NORAD is a bi-national U.S./Canadian military organization responsible for aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning in the defense of North America. NORAD provides warning of impending missile and air attacks, safeguards the air sovereignty of North America, and maintains airborne forces for defense against attack. NORAD performs this important mission 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit www.norad.mil or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/noradnorthcom.

How many people support this effort, and are they active duty military personnel?

More than 1,250 Canadian and American uniformed personnel and Department of Defense civilians volunteer their time on Dec. 24 to answer the thousands of phone calls and emails that flood in from around the world. In addition to the support provided by our corporate contributors to make this program possible, NORAD has two lead project officers who manage the program.

How much money is spent on this project?

The NORAD Tracks Santa program is made possible by volunteers and through the generous support of corporate licensees who bear virtually all of the costs.

— from the Norad Tracks Santa website: noradsanta.org.