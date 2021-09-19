MERIDIAN — Since 2003, Christmas Decor franchisees have been decorating the homes of military families whose loved ones are deployed outside of the country for the holiday season. Chris Weaver of Christmas Decor by Senske Lawn and Tree — Boise invites local residents to nominate the family of a deserving Meridian-area active-duty service member to become a “Decorated Family” this year.
Christmas Decor franchisees nationwide will donate products, resources, time and expertise to create glowing tributes at this year’s “Decorated Family” homes to honor all the service members who will be separated from their families this holiday season.
“Each year, the families of tens of thousands of active-duty men and women are deployed outside of the United States and its territories during the holiday season,” said Weaver. “The Decorated Family program can literally light up the holidays for some of these families while sending a glowing message of thanks to all service members and their families for their dedication and sacrifice.”
Meridian-area residents may nominate a local family for this distinction on Christmas Decor’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ChristmasDecor. Click on the Decorated Family Program link and complete a form explaining why the nominated military family should be selected as a “Christmas Decor Decorated Family” for the 2021 holiday season. Christmas Decor corporate will review all the shared stories and select from the nominated families in each community.
Nominations close on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2021. For more information about the Christmas Decor Decorated Family program, visit christmasdecor.net.