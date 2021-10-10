Conventional wisdom holds that the odd numbered James Bond films are the best. I am pleased to report that this holds true for “No Time to Die,” the 25th entry in the franchise and the final film for Daniel Craig in the central role.
This is a continuation of the events in the last film, “Spectre,” with 007 having retired to Italy with his paramour, Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). The peaceful respite doesn’t last long. Assassins attack and Bond suspects that he was betrayed by Madeleine. He breaks off the relationship and after shooting up a bunch of bad guys, he retires to the Caribbean.
Once again, that doesn’t last long as both the MI6 and the CIA come calling, asking him to abduct a Russian scientist who has developed a biological weapon that could be used to kill off half of the world’s population.
You know, standard Bond villain stuff.
The plot may be a bit convoluted, but it does lead to a lot of fantastic action sequences. We get car and motorcycle chases, roof top shootouts, a guerilla forest battle and naturally, an explosive final action set piece to ensure that the film ends with a bang. They are all well-staged, quite exciting, and certainly the reason to see this movie in a theater with the sound turned up to full.
In an interesting twist, James has a few fellow soldiers on his side helping him during the action moments. Lashana Lynch plays the woman who replaced Bond at MI6, while Ana de Armas plays a fledgling CIA operative. Both women provide plenty of Bond-like thrills. I would absolutely love to see them spun off into movie adventures of their own.
The women make a much better impression that the bad guy (Rami Malek) who is a madman with a nebulous plan for world domination. The filmmakers attempt to give him a backstory to motivate his scheme, but it’s not very convincing. He’s merely the villain du jour, and there really isn’t any reason why Bond would have to come out of retirement to deal with this B-grade bad guy.
That’s a problem if you subscribe to the idea that heroes are measured by the villains they vanquish. Daniel Craig deserves a much more formidable adversary for his final adventure.
Still, it doesn’t doom the film. There’s enough spy movie goodness to make “No Time to Die” into a nice sendoff. I don’t think it’s as good as “Casino Royale” or “Skyfall,” but it’s much better than “Quantum of Solace” or “Spectre.”
Bond fans and general audiences should be pleased to see Craig sent off with an exciting adventure that proves that when it comes to James Bond movies, it’s good to be a little odd.
Now, it’s time to start obsessing over who will be the next actor to step into 007’s shoes.