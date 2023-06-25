Idaho is well-known and loved for its mountainous landscape — hand-in-hand with that, Idaho also has a reputation for being a top ski destination in the Northwest.
Throughout the state, Idaho has more than a dozen ski resorts, and a handful of them are within just a few hours' drive from Boise. While these resorts are, obviously, much busier in the winter months, most of them do not close down for the summer and instead switch to offering activities more suitable for the warm weather.
If you're looking for a way to spend your time this summer, consider taking a day-trip to one of the ski resorts within a three-hour drive of Boise — the resorts offer scenic views, warm weather and a variety of fun things to do.
BRUNDAGE — 2.5 HOURS
Brundage is one of Idaho's most popular ski resorts, located approximately two and a half hours away, near McCall. The resort just opened for the summer season on June 16 and will be open Friday to Sunday until June 28, then Wednesday to Sunday until the first week of September.
In early July, Brundage will open the BMR2BB hiking and biking trail — the new trail is 6.3 miles long and was designed to be enjoyed by a wide range of hikers and bikers, according to a press release. The trail was built using sustainable techniques through a partnership led by the Central Idaho Mountain Bike Association and supported by the One Track Mind foundation.
If you're interested in hopping on the trail but don't have much experience on the mountains, the Brundage Mountain Sports School offers private and group biking lessons as well as free group rides every Friday at 1 p.m.
Throughout the summer, Brundage also hosts a handful of free concerts including the Fourth of July Music Fest and the TGIF Summer Concert series.
“Our free summer music events have quickly become a family tradition for locals and visitors alike,” Brundage Mountain Resort General Manager Ken Rider said in a press release. “It’s just a great place to enjoy fresh air, good vibes and great music.”
The Fourth of July Music fest runs from 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free shows all day long. Starting on July 7, the TGIF Summer Concert series will also offer a free show every Friday evening. This year's concert series lineup can be found at brundage.com.
SUN VALLEY — 2.5 HOURS
The Sun Valley Resort is another extremely popular tourist destination in Idaho and is just over a two-hour drive from Boise. The city of Sun Valley is classified as a resort town, meaning that the whole city was built around the ski resort.
The resort was scheduled to open the ski lift for hiking and access to Roundhouse, a restaurant located 7,700 feet up Bald Mountain, on June 23. The following week, on July 1, the ski lift will also open for mountain biking. Day passes to hike are $35 and biking passes are $50.
The Sun Valley Resort also hosts a variety of events throughout the summer. The Sun Valley Summer Kick-off Party starts at 9 a.m. July 2 and will feature live music, an outdoor bar and barbecue, face painting, free bike inspections and raffles.
Another popular event each summer is Sun Valley on Ice, which features shows by medal-winning skaters on an outdoor rink — the first show will be on July 6, featuring 2022 United States Gold Medalist Mariah Bell. Starting on July 22, Sun Valley on Ice will host a show every Saturday and tickets can be found at sunvalley.com.
“Sun Valley on Ice is one of our marquee events during the summer and we’re thrilled with the current line-up of talent from both the headliners and our beloved cast,” said Pete Sonntag, Sun Valley Resort GM and VP. “The outdoor ice rink … will make for great memories for guests and community members.”
TAMARACK — 2 HOURS
Tamarack Ski Resort is located close to McCall, roughly 90 miles north of Boise, and is situated on over 3,500 acres. The Village at Tamarack, which is located at the base of the mountain, is full of dining and shopping options, including the newest addition, Sugarloaf Creamery, which opened this season and offers 18 flavors of ice cream as well as a "signature sweet of the day."
During the summer, Tamarack offers a wide variety of activities to guests including biking, hiking, golf, rafting and zip lining. The ski lift is used during the summer for downhill biking, and there are five new miles of downhill biking trails this year, for a total of 33 miles of lift-served trails.
“You need a full week to experience every activity we offer," Tamarack VP of Operations Wolfe Ashcraft said in a press release. “We have a ‘park once, adventure for days’ vibe here, and our frictionless access to activities makes it easy to do it all."
Tamarack is well-known for its golf course, Osprey Meadows. Unfortunately, the golf course is undergoing restorations and isn't open to the public; however, the driving range has opened for the season. Osprey Meadows may open for limited play on the course in late summer, according to a press release, but an official date is yet to be announced.
BOGUS BASIN — 45 MINUTES
Probably the most popular for residents of Boise, Bogus Basin is the closest ski resort to the city at only 16 miles, or a 45-minute drive, from downtown Boise.
During the winter many Boise residents make the trip to Bogus Basin to ski and snowboard, as well as to tube on the dedicated tubing hill. While skiing and snowboarding obviously close for the summer, did you know that tubing is still available in the warm weather?
Bogus Basin opened for the summer season on June 23 and will remain open 7 days a week till early October. The Basin Gravity Park, the downhill biking park, has over 20 miles of trails ranging in style and difficulty — several new trails including the two-mile "Around the Mountain Extension" are opening this year. Biking day passes for the park are $49, or summer season passes can be purchased for $219.
Unlike the ski slopes, the tubing hill is not converted for another activity in the summer — instead, guests can still hop in a tube and slide down the 300-foot hill.
"This summer, there will be no shortage of opportunities for guests to connect with nature, create lasting memories and enjoy all that the area has to offer," Jamie Zolber, Director of Skier Services at Bogus Basin, said in a press release.
The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster is another popular attraction at the resort. The mountain coaster is a 4,330-foot ride that winds down the mountainside reaching speeds of up to 25 miles per hour.
There are a variety of other summer activities available including the rock climbing wall, free yoga classes and outdoor concerts. Tickets for all activities and more information can be found at bogusbasin.org.