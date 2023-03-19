“A Southern Idaho waterfall of this caliber tucked away in the middle of high desert landscape is a bucket-list attraction,” said Sarah Rohrbach, executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism. That entity, with the help of three other parties, including Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power and the City of Twin Falls, are coming together to illuminate Shoshone Falls this spring for the third year in a row, said a press release. “Shoshone Falls After Dark” returns April 27-30 and May 4-7.
The event has sold out each year with viewers coming from all over the country, Rohrbach said. “Illuminating the natural beauty of the falls makes for an all-new experience at Shoshone Falls, one of Idaho’s most iconic landmarks, with tourism being an important part of our region’s economy.”
The presenters have partnered with Midnight Production Studios in Twin Falls to immerse visitors in lights, music and the natural beauty of the falls. Plus, they’re adding more lights this time around so more of the park will be part of the show.
Michael Watson, chief marketing officer at Idaho Central Credit Union, said the financial institution is excited to help bring this popular attraction back for the third consecutive year and hopes it will become an annual tradition.
“Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho’s most beloved places,” Watson said. “Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity we are thrilled to continue to be a part of.”
Renowned as the “Niagara of the West,” Shoshone Falls stands 212 feet tall, 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls.
Viewers can enter the park after hours and view the falls illuminated with lights choreographed to music with their pre-purchased, timed vehicle ticket. The light show will run for about 20 minutes on a loop until about 10:30 p.m.
Rohrbach expects the event to sell out and encourages people to get pre-purchased tickets beforehand. People can get more details and buy tickets at visitsouthidaho.com, and they can contact Southern Idaho Tourism at contact@visitsouthidaho.com for answers to additional questions about the event.