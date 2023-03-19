ShoshoneFallsAfterDark2021_3.jpg

“Shoshone Falls After Dark” returns April 27 — 30, May 4-7.

 Courtesy Southern Idaho Tourism

It’s breathtaking.

“A Southern Idaho waterfall of this caliber tucked away in the middle of high desert landscape is a bucket-list attraction,” said Sarah Rohrbach, executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism. That entity, with the help of three other parties, including Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power and the City of Twin Falls, are coming together to illuminate Shoshone Falls this spring for the third year in a row, said a press release. “Shoshone Falls After Dark” returns April 27-30 and May 4-7.

