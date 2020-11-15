BOISE — The City of Boise Parks and Recreation Department announced in a press release that city leaders, project partners and local pickleball players gathered at Hobble Creek Park in west Boise on Thursday to dedicate a brand new, state of the art outdoor pickleball and tennis complex. The park also boasts brand new playground equipment that is part of the Boise Parks and Recreation Department’s efforts to make playgrounds across Boise more accessible for children of all abilities.
Pickleball has gained popularity in recent years and continues to grow in the Treasure Valley. The paddle sport can be played by two or four players and combines aspects of tennis, badminton and table tennis. Players use their paddles to hit a perforated ball over a net to score points.
The first of its kind in Boise, the new complex at Hobble Creek includes 12 dedicated pickleball courts and two tennis courts, with striping for four additional pickleball courts that will be used for tournament play.
“Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America, and for good reason. It’s easy to learn and easy for people of all ages and abilities to play. The completion of this complex is a testament to our residents’ passion for the sport here in Boise,” said Mayor Lauren McLean.
Hobble Creek Park covers 21 acres and the new pickleball complex is located in the northeast corner adjacent to the park’s playground. The newly dedicated pickleball and tennis courts are fully fenced and lined. Additional amenities added at the park include bleachers for the two championship pickleball courts, a donor brick plaza, drinking fountain, additional seating areas, bike racks and a flagpole.
Pickleball players and clubs worked diligently over the last few years in coordination with Boise Parks and Recreation to raise money to make this project a reality. Treasure Valley Pickleball Advocates raised $50,000 through private donations, sponsorships and commemorative brick sales. The J.A. & Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation donated $35,000 toward the pickleball complex and our Parks and Recreation team obtained a 2019 Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant, administered by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, in the amount of $250,000 to help fund the project. In all, the park infrastructure improvements and new pickleball and tennis courts cost approximately $763,000 to complete.
“The completion of the courts at Hobble Creek Park near Boise’s border with Meridian and Eagle means athletes have increased accessibility to the sports of pickleball and tennis in the Treasure Valley,” said John Sweeting, co-chairman of the Hobble Creek Park Pickleball Complex Committee. “There are hotels and restaurants within walking distance of the facility, and we are excited that this is the newest location to include pickleball and tennis courts for players of all abilities, including those in wheelchairs.”
The courts at the new pickleball complex are open to players of all ages and abilities and can be reserved for tournament play through Boise Parks and Recreation. Hobble Creek Park is open sunrise to sunset. The pickleball and tennis courts are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
“This is an exciting day, not only for pickleball and tennis players, but also for families who live, work and play in Boise,” said Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation director. “We are proud to offer more amenities for our residents and continue to support recreational opportunities for people of all abilities both in sports and at our park playgrounds.”
The new playground at Hobble Creek Park features a miracle megatower climbing structure, slides, concerto instruments for sensory play, a variety of swings including generational and inclusive designs, and other accessible amenities. The new bonded rubber surface material installed at the playground is easy for wheelchairs to navigate. The equipment upgrades for the playground and new bonded rubber surfacing material account for an additional investment from the City of Boise of more than $357,000 into Hobble Creek Park.
The playground is open to the public from sunrise to sunset. To learn more about efforts to make playgrounds across Boise more accessible for children of all abilities, visit the website at: cityofboise.org.