In his “Social by Nature” presentation, Ronan Donovan will discuss the similarities humans share with other social mammals of the animal kingdom and what we can learn from them., mainly focusing on chimpanzee, mountain gorilla and wolf imagery.
In his “Social by Nature” presentation, Ronan Donovan will discuss the similarities humans share with other social mammals of the animal kingdom and what we can learn from them., mainly focusing on chimpanzee, mountain gorilla and wolf imagery.
Ronan Donovan
Ronan Donavan at Blacktail Deer Plateau.
NPS/Neal Herbert
The Speaker Series will begin with Emmy Award-winning natural history cinematographer and longtime Ketchum resident Bob Poole and his presentation “Nature Roars Back” on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
Anyone who has flipped through the pages of National Geographic has seen the gorgeous images captured by its renowned photographers and wondered how they got the shot. To help scratch that itch, Nat Geo created its Live Speakers Bureau — a representation of their top photographers, explorers, adventurers, and scientists — to present their award-winning imagery along with an innovative presentation. Two such speakers, photographers Bob Poole and Ronan Donovan, will share their stories at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum on Aug. 26 and 27.
The Speaker Series will begin with Emmy Award-winning natural history cinematographer and longtime Ketchum resident Bob Poole and his presentation “Nature Roars Back” on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Poole grew up in East Africa, the son of a Peace Corps director, giving him the opportunity to experience the wildlife there during the 1960s and ‘70s in and instilling in him an appreciation for and curiosity of the natural world. It was when a National Geographic crew came to Kenya to film elephants when he was a teenager that Poole was first exposed to the publication that would impact his life. His extensive credit list includes documentaries for PBS, NATURE and NOVA, BBC, and more than 35 films for National Geographic Television.
“Nature Roars Back” covers several Nat Geo projects of Poole’s but mostly focuses on the story of the rebirth of the Gorongosa National wildlife park in Mozambique. After civil war almost destroyed the park, Poole and a team of rangers and scientists undertook a major conservation project to bring the park back. “It’s a cool story cause it’s a real environmental success that we were documenting,” says Poole. “My time there included a lot of work with lions and elephants and exploration, all in the backdrop of trying to conserve and bring this national park back from the spoils of war essentially.” Tickets for Poole’s show are $40, $20 for students, and $80 for tickets that include a post-show reception and meet and greet with Poole.
On Saturday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m., the Arygros will have a roundtable discussion with Poole and Ronan Donovan, a first for the speakers as this is not typically part of their presentations. There will be an audience Q&A and admission is free though tickets are required.
Closing out the event will be Donovan’s presentation, “Social by Nature” on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. The biologist-turned-photographer is self-taught, teaching himself photography and filmmaking while working on a series of wildlife biology projects. In 2014, he made the switch from biologist to photography and filmmaking full-time to make more of an impact through his visual storytelling. Since then, his has been on many adventures in the name of National Geographic assignments, including living inside Yellowstone National Park documenting the life of wild wolves to hiking volcanoes to photograph mountain gorillas.
In his “Social by Nature” presentation, Donovan will discuss the similarities humans share with other social mammals of the animal kingdom and what we can learn from them. Donovan will share photos and stories from some of his assignments from National Geographic over the years. “It will be a chance to go behind the scenes on a National Geographic assignment and hear stories of how images are made,” says Donovan. “The main focus will be imagery of wolves, chimpanzees, and mountain gorillas—all animals that I have spent months and years observing.” Tickets for Donovan’s show are $40, $20 for students, and $80 for tickets that include a post-show reception and meet and greet with Poole.
Poole and Donovan first connected in 2011 while Donovan was researching wild chimpanzees in Uganda and Poole and his wife had come to film the same chimps. “I was in awe of Bob’s talent, kind-heartedness, and his encouragement to a young, eager researcher who wanted to tell visual stories,” says Donovan. Over the past ten-plus years, the two have kept in touch, even working together in the field in Kenya and visiting at Poole’s residence of 25 years in Ketchum.
Visit theargyros.org for more info and to purchase tickets to the speaker series.