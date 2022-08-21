Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Anyone who has flipped through the pages of National Geographic has seen the gorgeous images captured by its renowned photographers and wondered how they got the shot. To help scratch that itch, Nat Geo created its Live Speakers Bureau — a representation of their top photographers, explorers, adventurers, and scientists — to present their award-winning imagery along with an innovative presentation. Two such speakers, photographers Bob Poole and Ronan Donovan, will share their stories at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum on Aug. 26 and 27.

The Speaker Series will begin with Emmy Award-winning natural history cinematographer and longtime Ketchum resident Bob Poole and his presentation “Nature Roars Back” on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Poole grew up in East Africa, the son of a Peace Corps director, giving him the opportunity to experience the wildlife there during the 1960s and ‘70s in and instilling in him an appreciation for and curiosity of the natural world. It was when a National Geographic crew came to Kenya to film elephants when he was a teenager that Poole was first exposed to the publication that would impact his life. His extensive credit list includes documentaries for PBS, NATURE and NOVA, BBC, and more than 35 films for National Geographic Television.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments