Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner! The award for the cutest airline food goes to Virgin Atlantic for their afternoon tea. Served in an adorable pink box, the “Mile High Tea” includes a mini scone with clotted cream and jam, finger sandwiches and of course, tea (or your drink of choice).
They serve it at the perfect time, too — at hour seven of the nine-hour flight, when passengers tend to become a bit antsy and could use a pick me up. It’s the quintessential ending to a trip to England, where every occasion is a grand occasion to drink tea.
The Brits’ capacity for tea drinking absolutely amazes me. It continues to be, as George Orwell observed, “one of the mainstays of civilization in this country.” It dates back to the early 17th century, when tea was first brought to England by the East India Company. Tea quickly beat out both chocolate and coffee as the drink of choice for the royal family, and the custom eventually trickled down to the rest of the population.
Little known fact: when they say “a spot of tea” they really mean a vat, because that is the approximate amount consumed in a day by the average British citizen. Even my American friend who’s lived there for five years starts fidgeting if more than a few hours have gone by and she hasn’t had her tea fix, preferably with a biscuit (that’s British for “cookie”).
I also learned that tea is the cure-all for any ailment, an enchanted balm for the weary soul or a celebratory social activity.
It must be understood that the necessity for a tea infusion could strike at any moment, therefore one must never be more than 100 meters from a tea shop.
Tea is everywhere, including the train, where the tea trolley starts its rounds mere minutes after departing the station. During our 10 days in England, I quickly acclimated to the tea culture and found myself averaging five cups a day toward the end of our trip.
The pinnacle of my tea drinking in England happened in London, when I had afternoon tea with friends at the County Library, a book-lined tea room on the River Thames with views of Big Ben. We sipped our tea, nibbling on cucumber sandwiches and Big Ben-shaped cakes while discussing the virtues of adding milk to the cup before pouring tea or afterwards, once the tea is poured (confession: I vote after).
In Indonesia where we lived for many years, tea drinking wasn’t so much a mainstay of civilization, but an aspect of hospitality and community. When guests came over, tea was served, even if only a few sips were taken. It was a way to say, “I welcome you into my home and share with you this small offering of tea.”
In Idaho, tea-drinking has felt like more of a means of survival, especially in winter as I brew cup after cup in an attempt to stay warm and stave off illness.
My recent trip to the U.K. encouraged me to slow down more, taking the time to enjoy the small ceremony of making tea — filling the kettle, reaching for a favorite mug, carefully selecting the proper tea for each occasion. And finally, inviting anyone within earshot to join me — because tea is best shared with those we love.
And I know that if I get a hankering for a proper tea, there is a wonderful option here in Nampa, where we are lucky to have Café de Coco, a cozy little downtown breakfast and lunch spot that specializes in tea. They have dozens to choose from, and they do it right, bringing you a pot in a tea cozy and all the accoutrements you could possibly need. And yes, they even have scones with lemon curd on the menu (although I’m partial to the oatmeal with berries and gelato).
And now this column is done, which means it’s time to celebrate as the Brits would, with a cup of tea!