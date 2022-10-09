IMG_7660.jpg

The Mile High afternoon tea served on Virgin Atlantic.

 Natalie Holsten

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner! The award for the cutest airline food goes to Virgin Atlantic for their afternoon tea. Served in an adorable pink box, the “Mile High Tea” includes a mini scone with clotted cream and jam, finger sandwiches and of course, tea (or your drink of choice).

They serve it at the perfect time, too — at hour seven of the nine-hour flight, when passengers tend to become a bit antsy and could use a pick me up. It’s the quintessential ending to a trip to England, where every occasion is a grand occasion to drink tea.

Recommended for you

Load comments