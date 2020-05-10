This Mother’s Day, I am pondering the next phase of mothering I am about to enter. I will soon be a mother-in-law.
But how soon? This is the question that is no doubt plaguing all recently engaged couples and their families during the time of the coronavirus — when can they get married?
Our son and his girlfriend got engaged during the early days of the shutdown. I seriously aged about 10 years that day as I contemplated being someone’s mother-in-law. After we ooh’d and ahh’d over the ring and gave our hearty congratulations (over FaceTime since they’re in Washington state), the next thing we wondered was when would the Big Event take place?
We want our son and his future wife to have the wedding of their dreams, but it’s hard for them to plan. It’s hard to know how many guests they can invite, or even what venues will be allowed to be open. I want to be able to help them, but aside from the scheduling difficulties, I also face the dilemma of not knowing the current or regional “rules” of weddings.
I got married in the South, where there were definite ways things were done. Here is just a sampling from my neck of the woods: The prospective groom asks permission of the bride’s family. The wedding takes place in the bride’s church. The bride’s parents pay for the wedding, the groom’s parents pay for the rehearsal dinner. Multiple showers are given, and prompt thank you cards must be sent out. The bridesmaids’ dresses are formal and it is obligatory to inform the bridesmaid that “you will be able to wear it again” (even though I never did — and I was in eight weddings). And the only person allowed to wear white is the bride.
I had my mom, grandmothers, aunts and everybody to keep me in line with all the proper etiquette — though I did enact one small rebellion, unbeknownst to them all until just before the wedding — I wore red Converse sneakers under my fluffy white dress.
Then we moved to Indonesia, where we attended many weddings. These of course, were different affairs than we were used to. Sometimes the invitation to the wedding arrived just a few days before the wedding — once we got the invitation ON THE DAY of the wedding. Usually you just attended the reception and not the ceremony, but if you did go to the ceremony it was a two-for-one, with the church ceremony followed by a civil ceremony. At the reception, where food was served buffet-style, the bride and groom fed each other cake, like our tradition, but they also fed cake to their parents.
We were intimately involved with the details of the wedding of our beloved house helper, Orpa, who lived with us and was like a daughter to us.
As such, we were considered “parents” at her wedding. I went with Orpa to arrange the details of the wedding, she on the back of my motorbike, directing me to a little nondescript, out-of-the-way house that was Wedding Central for the neighborhood. A few guys wearing shorts and smoking cigarettes sat with us, looking more like they should be discussing their next expedition on the Jolly Roger than wedding dresses, colors and flowers. But these were the Wedding Guys and they knew their stuff.
I remember Orpa trying on a few dresses (everyone rents their dress as part of the package deal) and when she finally put on “the one” we all knew. She was gorgeous. Never mind the cracked concrete floor she was standing on, the layer of cigarette haze hovering around her head, the rooster crowing his lungs out at the window — in that dress Orpa rose above time and place and was what little girls everywhere dream of becoming — a beautiful bride.
In about an hour, Orpa had decided on colors for the bridal party platform, outfits for the mothers (we wore identical dresses) and for the greeters, her dress for the ceremony and her dress for the reception (typically, brides change dresses at least once) and flowers. In an HOUR the wedding was planned. This still amazes me.
While we were in Indonesia, weddings in America changed. They seem to have become more relaxed. At our nephew’s wedding last summer — our first wedding since being back in the USA — I was surprised by the doughnut peg board in lieu of cake. There was no standard bridesmaid gown, but bridesmaids were given a choice of style within a palette of colors. We had pizza from a food truck and it was so fun. The simplicity seems refreshing, but I am a person who loves rules so a few rules on How Weddings Are Done in the Northwest would be nice.
But perhaps this is a time that rules need to be tossed. We don’t want our kids to have to wait for what is considered normal or traditional. We want them to be able to get on with their lives and we will try to celebrate as best we can.
In this time when everything seems upside down, Love in the Time of the Coronavirus is life-affirming and hopeful. And while the kids may not get the wedding they had originally hoped for and may have some extras they hadn’t bargained for (matching face masks for the wedding party?), in the end they will be just as married.