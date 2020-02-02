Recently I had a skin cancer removed from my face. Apparently, my pale skin and many years of living under a tropical sun weren’t a good combination (note to young people: sun protection is your friend).
As I sat in the dermatologist’s waiting room, I reflected on the whole medical experience in America and how different it is from our experiences in Indonesia. This waiting room was so clean, with comfortable chairs, snacks, glossy magazines, even Alexa-controlled speakers playing “American Pie” and other hits of the ‘70s.
But for all the niceness of the waiting rooms and the ease of getting medical care here, there are things that baffle me. The seeming obsession with seeing and photocopying my insurance card. The calls and texts to remind me of my appointment (every time I feel like saying, I’m not a child! I wrote it down on my calendar and I will be there!). The difficulty of getting in to see a doctor when you want to.
In Indonesia when you needed to see a doctor you only had to wait until evening. You couldn’t make an appointment, but instead, at 5 in the evening, when the practice opened, you put your name on the list. And waited. The waiting room consisted of plastic folding chairs, dim lighting, maybe a TV blaring the news or a soap opera.
The doctor would stay until everyone had been seen. The doctors’ practices were always conveniently located next to a pharmacy so you could walk two steps to get your medicine.
If you knew what ailed you and didn’t need a doctor to confirm it, you could simply go to the pharmacy and tell them what med you needed. And the medicine often cost next to nothing. I really miss this part.
I don’t miss playing doctor, though, or consulting “Dr. Google” or my well-worn copy of the book “Where There Is No Doctor,” a guide for remote medical workers. I am not a medical person, but among the expats we had a saying that the mom becomes the nurse, the nurse becomes the doctor, and the doctor becomes the surgeon. David would come home and find me poring over “Where There Is No Doctor” and sigh, “Oh boy. Who’s sick?” I diagnosed many an ailment with that book, including the time our live-in house helper came down with hepatitis. I did things over there I never would have done here, like preparing a slide for malaria testing, giving injections and removing stitches.
We lived in a remote part of the country, and my husband flew into even more remote areas. We used to joke that we didn’t live at the ends of the earth, but we could see it from our front yard. Many of his flights involved bringing patients from jungle villages to our island town for treatment. Sometimes the patients had been in accidents involving machetes or motorcycles. Often the patients were women having difficult pregnancies or labors that had gone on for days.
Once, David even had a baby born on the plane, during the flight. He landed and shut down the plane and was surprised to hear a baby crying. That was a happy outcome.
Other times, the outcomes were tragic – I think of Robin, a young boy David brought out who was badly burned when his mom put the wrong kind of fuel into her lantern and it exploded. He lingered for weeks in the local hospital and finally succumbed to infection. His suffering and death broke our hearts and we longed for better care for the people.
One of my scariest personal medical experiences was the time we went to a nearby island for a snorkeling vacation. It was a beautiful, idyllic setting, but a terrible place to be sick. I became violently ill and severely dehydrated and knew I needed help, but the nearest hospital was a three-hour boat ride away. My husband borrowed a motorcycle and carried me to the little island clinic. A nurse came in, took a drag on a cigarette (to steady his nerves, I imagine), flicked it, snapped on one glove (one is better than none) and spent several frustrating minutes trying to get an IV in me. I lay there, staring up at the ceiling fan, wishing there was electricity to make it spin and cool me off. The nurse gave up and we went back to our bungalow. A few hours later a different medical worker came and had more success with the IV, and I survived.
I contrast that with my reality now. I can’t believe I live right down the road from a community hospital. We are half a mile from our dentist. I could walk to these places and get top-quality care. In America we have come to see good medical care as a right – not a privilege or a gift. I know our system isn’t perfect, but after living at the ends of the earth, the care here is pretty amazing. My fear is I will forget what a gift this is and take it for granted.
I got my stitches out yesterday, but before I did, a friend who also spent many years overseas offered to take them out for me. “Tracey!” I mock scolded her. “We’re in America now! We don’t do that anymore.”
But we laughed and looked at each other as if to say, “Yeah, but we know we could if we needed to.”