This summer marks two years since we moved from Indonesia to Nampa. We have worked through reverse culture shock and tried to get a handle on Idaho life, which has allowed us to experience the natural world in new ways. One of those ways is these crazy long summer days.
Yesterday was the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. In Nampa that meant we had 15 hours and 26 minutes of sunlight.
In Indonesia we always lived either a few degrees above or below the equator, which meant 12 hours of sunshine and 12 hours of darkness year-round. There was no daylight savings, no short winter days, no endless summer nights. We adjusted to this rhythm and came to appreciate the regularity.
So moving here in summer was disorienting, with days that went on and on. Then in winter, it was strange waking up in the morning and having hours to go till there was light.
This hasn’t been such a big deal until recently. Our dachshund puppy seems confused and instead of sleeping in till 7 a.m. like she did just a few months ago, she’s ready to party at 5:30 in the morning, when the first birds start to sing in our trees.
The climate, too, has been a bit of an adjustment for us. Last week when we had those few days of rain, our family was thrilled. We miss the torrential rain we got in Indonesia, so when it rains in Nampa, we get pretty excited. We alert each other to the rain, fling open the doors and windows to catch the sound and scent of it.
Every day I read the weather statistics for our area, and so far this year we’ve had just over 11 inches of rain, which is several inches above normal. We might get that much in a month in Indonesia. There were nights when our rain gauge registered several inches of rain after particularly heavy downpours.
Rain was such a part of our life there that it’s strange to us that it so seldom rains here. In Indonesia, I never went anywhere without an umbrella in my bag. Rain was the ultimate excuse for everything. Why are you late? Rain. Why are you sick? Rain. Why didn’t you do your homework? Rain. (True story — it could rain so hard that it knocked our internet out, thus making it impossible to do certain assignments.)
Sometimes the rain pounded hard enough that we had to pause our conversations or the show we were watching because it was so loud. The sound of the rain on our tin roof was just about the best sound in the world, especially if our water tank was running low.
I knew it would be dry in Idaho, but I didn’t know it would be this dry. And hot in the summer. A few of my friends tried to console me by saying, “Yes, but it’s a DDDRRRRYYYYY heat,” as if this somehow makes it better, or somewhat less like an oven.
Truth be told, I miss humidity. I know that sounds crazy to some (okay, most) people. But I would take humidity any day over dry.
When we first arrived, a friend sent me a welcome package that consisted of two massive bottles of Curél lotion. I thought it was a joke at first, until my skin started looking snake like, then I was slathering on that lotion twice a day.
I traded out an umbrella in my bag for lotion and Chapstick. Chapstick is essential. I fully understand now why, in the movie “Napoleon Dynamite,” Napoleon phoned home from school and begged his brother to bring his Chapstick because his “lips hurt real bad.” Nothing makes me panic more than realizing I have forgotten Chapstick.
But I will say this in favor of the climate here — it’s easy to dry laundry. And mold isn’t a problem. And there aren’t as many mosquitoes. So I guess you could say I’ve made peace with the dry climate. Now if someone can just help me get my puppy to sleep past 5:30, I’ll be good with the long summer days, as well.