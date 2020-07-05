This summer, like many people in the age of the pandemic, I have a garden.
Back in early April, after the never-ending month of March, David and I went a little nuts at D&B — we bought fruit trees and raspberry bushes and blueberry plants and onion starts and I don’t know what all. And we weren’t the only ones. It was one of our first outings after the stay-home order and we were shocked by how many people were buying up gardening supplies. It was like plants became the new toilet paper, and people were elbowing each other out of the way to get to the tomato starts.
We came home and dug holes, and planted things. It was soothing to the soul, in the middle of everything feeling so crazy and unpredictable, to put our hands in the dirt, to touch something solid, to have the hope of green things emerging.
Last year I didn’t pay attention to our yard. I traveled a lot in the summer, and I was still mourning Indonesia and our life there too much to think about putting literal roots down here.
I remember last year when a friend commented on how green the foothills above Boise were.
“Huh?” I said. “You call this green?” My eyes scanned the brown hills, wondering if we were seeing the same thing. After what felt like a long winter, my eyes ached for the vibrant green of the tropics.
But this year, I see it. I don’t know if it’s because I’m paying better attention to everything, or if it’s because my eyes are now calibrated to see the green of Idaho when it does appear, but I see it. It’s subtle sometimes, but it’s there.
While this is my first planned-out garden, I’m not completely new to gardening. Growing up I would visit my grandparents in Mississippi every summer and it usually involved harvesting and shucking endless ears of corn and shelling field peas.
In Indonesia we grew chili peppers and bananas and pineapples in our yard, but those didn’t require much effort. It rained enough that pretty much anything we stuck in the ground would grow. We even attempted okra one year and I was amazed at how beautiful the flower of the okra plant is, and how delicious the pods taste eaten straight off the stalk.
But now that we live somewhere where gardening takes effort, I admit I kind of don’t know what I’m doing. Case in point, I pulled an onion the other day that we thought was ready … and it wasn’t (insider tip: you should google “when and how to harvest onions” before you actually try to harvest an onion).
But the tomatoes are coming on, and the squash is taking over and my beans have me excited. I get why people become obsessed with their gardens. One of my favorite parts of my day is when I go out in the evening to water the garden and inspect its growth. It’s satisfying to watch something grow that you planted, to see green leaves reach for the sun and flowers emerge and fruit appear.
As I’ve driven around Nampa this spring and early summer, enjoying the viridescent wheat fields and mint fields, I keep coming back to the words of the song “The Color Green” by the late songwriter and poet Rich Mullins:
“Be praised for all Your tenderness by these works of Your hands,
Suns that rise and rains that fall to bless and bring to life Your land.
Look down upon this winter wheat and be glad that You have made
Blue for the sky and the color green that fills these fields with praise.”
These words move me to want to fill my yard with more “praise.” We’re already talking about next year, and the expansion of the garden and flower beds. Maybe a few more trees. Because you can’t have enough green, the color of life and renewal, a balm for the soul in what feels like uncertain times.