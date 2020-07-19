Dear Phone,
You and I are taking a break from each other right now. Oh, I still look at you to make calls and texts, and occasionally use Maps. But lately there have been too many long sessions of me staring at you for social media, news or the internet, the sessions that always started out as “just a few minutes” but would often stretch into, well, you know how long.
It was getting to be too much. You were so good to let me know about that, with the “Screen Time” notification feature. Did I really spend that much time scrolling???
But it wasn’t just the time wasted. It was how you were making me feel. I would pick you up, such a small thing. How much do you weigh, five ounces? But when I set you down it felt like you held the weight of the world. The coronavirus, the protests, the divisiveness of our country … even just a few minutes of scrolling left me feeling exhausted or angry or depressed, heavy with the worries of the world. Yet it was like the scene of an accident and I couldn’t look away.
But I have to. For my own mental health, I have to.
This isn’t the first time we’ve taken a break. In Indonesia we often experienced forced fasts when the internet would be bad or cut off altogether. There were always varying reasons for this — some people said the cable was damaged by an underwater earthquake, while others held that a shark probably bit it. The conspiracy theorists said the government shut off the internet every time the president visited our island. For whatever reason, there were stretches of time when the internet would go out and we had a blissful break from each other.
There was the time I had to go to the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta for some paperwork, and I had to leave you, dear Phone, in a basket with all the other phones of the people visiting the embassy that day, because of the embassy’s strict policy of no phones in the waiting area.
It was like I was part of a social experiment. For the hour I had to wait on my paperwork, I watched with interest how we all dealt with no phones.
A dad sat and entertained his young daughter with silly songs and games. A young couple cuddled their newborn. Two teenagers discussed the posters on the wall. A young woman — who didn’t seem to be handling the phone separation well — drank cup after cup of water from the water dispenser.
And I made eye contact at some point with everyone in the room.
A few hours later I was at the airport coffee shop and the contrast was stark. Everyone on their phones. No one looking up. No one talking. Everyone ignoring the coffee shop’s sign imploring them to #disconnect.
A few years ago, I read a book that made me want to throw you away forever, Phone, a book called “Reclaiming Conversation.” In it, the author said, “Eye contact is the most powerful path to human connection.”
I think this is what is missing most in the Facebook rants I read, the lack of disconnect people can have. We don’t post into a vacuum. There are live, feeling human beings on the other side of the screen but it’s easy to forget that and just say and post whatever we want without feeling the effect it might have on someone else.
The struggle with FOMO (fear of missing out) is real. I want to know what’s going on with my people, but to do that means opening myself up to all the other stuff, the political posts, the rants, the doom and gloom headlines.
Recently I read this from a favorite author of mine: “We become what we give our attention to, for better or worse.” Yet another reason to take a break, Phone, because do I really want to become Bored Panda, memes about Squatting Slavs in Tracksuits or clickbait stories about celebrities I don’t even know?
Five days into this fast and you tell me my screen time is cut in half. I hope this translates into more face time with my family and friends, more time reading and meditating on the good and not getting bogged down in the negative. I hope this little exercise is reminding us of who’s in charge here, Phone. It should be me, not you.
So, can you set a reminder for that?