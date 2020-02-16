This past week I visited my older daughter in Chicago, where she goes to college. One afternoon we decided to escape the bitter cold and find a bit of jungle. We took a bus then walked through the snow to the Lincoln Park Conservatory.
We opened the doors and warmth enveloped us. We breathed in the smell of earth and green things.
As we meandered through the domes, we pointed out to each other plants we knew from Indonesia. I leaned in to smell a jasmine flower and burst into tears.
“It … smells … like the … night jasmine … we had in … our yard,” I choked out to Grace. She wrapped her arms around me and we stood there while I cried for a few minutes. I pulled myself together and we made our way through the Fern House and on to the nearby Indonesian restaurant where we consoled ourselves with some of our familiar favorites, like gado-gado, yellow rice and fried noodles. Grace’s boyfriend joined us, and we told him that this was just like what we had in Indonesia, except there it was better — a little greasier, a little more MSG and a fraction of the cost.
Grief and homesickness can hit at weird times. Like in a conservatory on a wintry day. Grace told me about getting emotional as she stood in front of her school cafeteria’s rice cooker and was hit with a wave of homesickness.
Moving from Indonesia back to America has been like a slow breakup for me. It’s hard not to look back. I have been slow to disentangle myself. I still get email alerts from the Jakarta Embassy, and I’m still part of group chats I have no business being on anymore.
And being in a new place has felt like dating, as I spend time with people and in places trying to find who and what clicks.
People have asked us about our transition, how it’s going and what we miss. More than the jasmine, or the food, we usually say we miss the community.
We lived very interdependently with our co-workers and Indonesian neighbors. Sometimes it felt like a fishbowl, everyone up in everyone else’s business, but we always knew we had someone to call on when a need arose. Our lives intersected on so many points. Our kids went to school together, we lived near each other, we worshiped together, we worked together, shopped at the same market. We drove each other to the hospital, lent each other stuff, watched each other’s kids, prayed, laughed, cried and sweated together.
Living in community was like living in an Instapot, that cooking appliance that took home kitchens by storm a few years ago. Throw a few people in, add some difficult circumstances and living in close quarters, push the ‘best friends’ setting, and moments later, out pops your community.
Life in America is a much more self-reliant, independent enterprise. People seem to keep to themselves, and making connections feels harder here. If community in Indonesia seemed like an Instapot, community here seems more like a crock pot — a long simmer of building relationships.
I’m impatient for the community I had before. I have struggled with how to replicate that here in Nampa. I know it won’t be the same, but I am trying to make those same connections, through our church, at the MAF office and in our neighborhood.
Those first few weeks of living here I struggled with who to put down for an emergency contact on doctor and school forms. Who had my back here?
Fast forward to a few weeks ago when my daughter forgot notes she needed for a school presentation, and I was on the other side of town in a meeting. David was out of town, and I felt stuck. In Indonesia, I knew I could call half a dozen people, but I struggled to think of who I could ask for help, until Miss Judi came to mind.
Miss Judi is one of my neighbors and has been a friend and a cultural guide for me here in Nampa. She’s explained inversions, shared parenting advice and given me tips on winter driving.
So I called Judi, and she graciously agreed to get Zoe’s notes and drive them to her school. Which ended up taking two trips because of a misunderstanding, which Judi just laughed off.
I wanted to cry for joy as I realized, I have people. God is giving us a new group here, adding new friends to our “crockpot” community. And while it won’t “taste” the same as our community in Indonesia, I know it’s going to have a wonderful flavor all its own.