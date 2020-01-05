It’s New Year’s Day and I am a bit bleary-eyed as I write this. Not because we were up late partying, but because we have a baby in the house who is not yet sleeping through the night.
And by baby, I mean a puppy. After a year and a half of living in America again, my family finally wore me down and we have ourselves a dog.
I resisted for so long because of Charley, our beagle mix that we left behind in Indonesia. I was also resistant to Charley, because of our dog before him, Sandy. She was a wonderful guard dog, great with our kids, and once gave us puppies when we forgot to give her birth control injections. I know that sounds weird, but where we lived, we couldn’t get our pets neutered, so we gave them birth control, which led to one of the weirdest moments of my life. I was about seven months pregnant and I was trying to convince the worker at a local pharmacy that I needed to buy birth control FOR THE DOG.
We moved from one island to another and had to leave Sandy behind and I declared I was done with dogs — done with the smell, the messes, the barking, the making of dog food (sardines mixed with rice). But then a litter of beagle-retriever mix puppies became available and the kids talked me into it.
Charley was an adorable puppy, but as he grew he became a master of escape. Our yard was large with lots of broken-down fence, and it became a two-year project to get our fence escape-proof. I about lost my mind in the process. Because of his constant escapades out of our yard, everyone in our neighborhood knew him by name. The neighborhood kids loved him and would ask to come in the yard to play with him. Once we saw a little boy bury his face into Charley’s back while hugging him, saying, “Oh, you make me so happy!”
There was no shortage of neighborhood dogs for these kids to love on. There were mutts all over the place, but they were always scurrying around with their tails tucked between their mangy legs, casting furtive glances and yelping at all hours. They lived a hardscrabble life and didn’t exactly invite play and affection. I think that was Charley’s appeal — he was happy-go-lucky, didn’t have to scrap for food, didn’t have to fight off would-be rivals. He could afford to be friendly and lovable. And over time he managed to win my affection.
So leaving him was hard and we all grieved the loss when we moved back to America. I didn’t want to go through that heartache again, and so when the kids started asking for a pet, I was firm.
But as we have transitioned to life here, I have come to see that perhaps a pet would help us, especially the kids. For them, much of what they love is somewhere else, and they need something to love here in Idaho, something that would help anchor us to our new home.
About the same time I began to have this change of heart, we started watching the new Star Wars show, the Mandalorian, which features an adorable baby Yoda. Suddenly, I wanted something small and cute to cuddle.
A week before Christmas, David brought home a miniature dachshund puppy. I wanted to film the kids’ reaction to this surprise, but when David pulled the puppy out of a box, I nearly dropped my phone.
“It’s so tiny!” we all shrieked. She fit neatly in the palm of his hand, so small that I was scared to pick her up. We have seen rats in Indonesia bigger than this puppy.
In the past two weeks, she’s grown and is slightly bigger than rat size now, and is as cute as a baby Yoda.
It took us a week to name her. We tried out all sorts of names, including Indonesian ones. But we finally settled on Charlotte, which reminds us of our beloved Charley.
I had vowed that I would not be one of those people who totes around their ridiculous little dog with them everywhere. But after Christmas, we took a quick trip over to the Portland area to see our son, and who was that carrying around her little puppy like it’s a baby in Mount Tabor park? Oh yeah, that was me. Me and Charlotte, our little anchor to our new life in Idaho.