The new “West Side Story” movie was so good, I saw it twice. I loved the casting, the inclusion of Rita Moreno in a new role and the singing and dancing. Especially the dancing.
The Jets and the Sharks make it look so easy — gliding across the pavement, snapping away. And Anita with her flouncy skirts, as she twirls in “Mambo” made me want to get up and glissade my way across the theater parking lot. I came out of seeing the movie, both times, thinking that I really need to incorporate more dance into my life.
We’re not dancers. I grew up Baptist, and acceptable movement included clapping along to “I’ll Fly Away,” doing the “wave” at baseball games and the obligatory square dancing in middle school.
Even though I didn’t grow up dancing much, I love to dance. And when I say dance, I mean being silly in the kitchen, sliding across the wood floor in socks and doing Just Dance on the Xbox with my kids.
A few times I’ve talked my husband David into giving ballroom and swing dancing a try, and once we went to one of the Boise contra dances. We really enjoyed it, but unfortunately we only went the one time and shortly after that, the pandemic hit.
This past week, dancing entered my life from an unexpected corner. With the hope of exercising more as a family, we became members at the Nampa rec center.
My general philosophy about exercise is that it should be fun, and to me, basketball is fun, so on our first trip to the rec center I brought my basketball with me, hoping to shoot hoops with my daughter. But there were approximately 743 teenage boys on the courts, so we walked the track instead.
Looking for other fun options, I scanned the schedule of classes available to rec center members, but some of the titles sounded intimidating and downright painful, like “Boot Camp” and “Kardio Kick.” I’m looking to get fit, but I don’t want it to hurt too much.
I perked up when I read “Zumba” on the schedule. I didn’t really know what it would entail but I imagined it to be a cross between “Dancing with the Stars” and “Sweating to the Oldies,” with a Latin flair, and definitely in the fun category of movement.
When I mentioned it to David that I was going to try a Zumba class, he thought I said Zooming class. I shuddered at the thought of sitting in a room of people learning to Zoom.
I admit I was a little nervous going into the class. I didn’t know what level the other ladies Zumba’d at, and I feared I would be left in the dust, with my didn’t-grow-up-dancing background painfully evident.
The class — attended by women of all ages, from young moms to grandmothers — started out easy enough, but as the music ramped up, so did the moves. I almost cried a little tear when a Paula Abdul song came on and I worried that there might be head-flipping involved.
But I needn’t have worried. The pressure was low. No one seemed to notice or care when my arms and legs went in the opposite direction of everyone else’s. I avoided looking at my uncoordinated self in the mirror, and instead smiled and channeled my inner Anita.
For the rest of the day, I had a spring in my step. I proudly told my teenage daughter that night, “I went to Zuuuumba, baby!” She looked at me in disbelief then said, “Could you keep up?”
“Are you kidding?” I replied. “Of course I did.” She eyed me skeptically; she does, after all, know my Just Dance scores.
The best part of the whole experience was the day after, when I woke up with sore leg muscles, my dance muscles that probably thought they had been long forgotten for lack of use. They sang to me, and thanked me for bringing dance into my life.