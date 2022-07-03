Two weeks ago, my family took off for a destination that is getting harder and harder to find. They used to be all over the place, but even as the need for them continues to grow in importance, they are harder to find.
I’m talking about being off-the-grid. No phone, no internet, no email, no TikTok.
It’s always within our power to completely shut down, to go screen-free for a few hours or a few days, but I seldom do. Statistics say we Americans spend upwards of three hours a day on our phones. That translates to 44 days of the year. And I wonder why my little projects don’t get done, or why I don’t have time to read, or why I feel stressed by the barrage of information coming at me through my devices.
Even knowing that it’s healthy to take frequent breaks from our phones, I’m terrible at it, so going somewhere off-the-grid, where the ability to check in is completely removed, sounded very appealing to my husband and me. We knew we needed to fast from the digital world.
Our teenagers were not so convinced. They wondered how their absence from group chats would be interpreted by friends. My son wondered about world events — what if the world blew up and we didn’t know?
We reassured them — and ourselves — that all would be well, but if there was an emergency, our people had the number for the caretaker of the property, and they could come find us.
Our spot was along a creek near the Salmon River by Riggins. The creek, rushing with late spring rains, fed the small hydroelectric plant that powered the cabin and another property. The wooded hills rose around us so that we were surrounded by nature.
The first day felt a little weird not to be getting texts or weather updates or email. We went through a progression of thinking about our phones, automatically reaching for them and then remembering the lack of connection, to only having passing thoughts about what we were missing, to eventually not wanting to return to the digital world. We easily settled into a rhythm of reading, walking, napping, playing games and just enjoying being away from it all.
I knew it would be good for me mentally, to get rid of the digital chatter and have time to think and pray. But there were some unexpected benefits to being off-the-grid.
I slept. A lot. Granted, I was recovering from jet lag, but every night we were logging nine to 10 hours of sleep (the teens got even more) and it was glorious to wake up each morning feeling refreshed.
Another benefit, according to my FitBit, is that my resting heart rate lowered. I wasn’t feeling the stress of email or deadlines or a to-do list, and that made my heart happy enough to slow down a bit.
I got creative. The first day when my daughter and I realized we wouldn’t be able to do Wordle, an online word-guessing game, we looked at each other and kind of slumped. But then we gathered paper and crayons and came up with our own version, making up a Wordle for each other and working it side by side, which was way better than the digital version.
I felt more present, more aware of what was going on around me, and more in tune with my family. And the five days we were there just flew by.
On the drive home, I knew we had reached an area with cell coverage when I heard my kids laughing in the back seat, as they read texts they had missed from friends. I peeked at my phone and quickly put it down after seeing over 200 emails, waiting for me. I wasn’t ready for it.
Going off-grid was so good for us. But as often happens, we can forget what is good for us, so I have made a commitment to follow the advice of Andry Crouch, who writes about technology and family: “I recommend at least one hour a day, one day a week, and one week a year when the whole family is free from anything that glows.” And I would add to that, making that one week a year happen in the beautiful backcountry of Idaho sweetens the deal.