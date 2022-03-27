I have a confession to make: I love going to Disney World, perhaps more than a grown woman should.
I’m not quite to the level of what some call “Disney Adults” — people who have made hundreds of trips and are so obsessed with all things Disney it becomes part of their personality.
But I sure do love a trip to the ‘World, which I got to do this past week when some of the girls in our family gathered in Florida to celebrate my mom’s 75th birthday.
I know I’m not the only Disney fan in the Treasure Valley. I’ve met a number of people here who share my love of Disney and have made multiple pilgrimages to the ‘World.
I took my first trip to the Happiest Place on Earth when I was two. My parents, older brother, grandparents and I went to Magic Kingdom and camped at Fort Wilderness (in August — and my poor sainted mother was very pregnant with my little brother). I don’t remember the trip, but it launched our family into becoming Disney World aficionados.
I remember once when I was about 6, we ate in Cinderella’s castle, when such a thing didn’t require making reservations months in advance. I was fascinated by the silver goblets and the Mickey Mouse shaped pats of butter.
When I was a senior in high school, I went to Grad Nite, an annual event when the park would close to the public and be open all night for groups of high school seniors. My teens can’t believe this, but we were required to dress up for this event, so there I was, in a dress and pantyhose, running all over the Magic Kingdom. My husband was just a friend way back then, and we spent most of the night together, deliriously riding the Tea Cups at 3 a.m. It was his first trip, and I think for him it was enough Disney to last a lifetime.
Our trips to Disney World only got more magical once we had kids and I got to experience it all through their eyes. There was the time our family was on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and a thunderstorm broke just as we were setting off, and it was the craziest ride, and we laughed and screamed our heads off.
Another memorable time was when our daughter was chosen to play the part of Beast at Enchanted Tales with Belle. I was in tears watching her waltz around the room with one of her favorite princesses.
When we lived in Indonesia, life felt unstable at times, with earthquakes, political unrest, sketchy roads and tropical diseases. We were aware of the risks but felt the service we provided to the people there was worth it. But that doesn’t mean we didn’t feel stressed out at times.
When we went to Disney World on our visits back to the U.S., everything seemed safe. Climate-controlled. Friendly. I didn’t have to worry about malaria or if the power would stay on. The most stressful decision I might have to make was should I get a Dole whip or a Mickey-shaped ice cream bar.
The contrast between our life in Indonesia and a trip to Disney World was most clearly seen on the Kilimanjaro Safari ride at Animal Kingdom. There is one point on the ride when the truck drives slowly over a bridge that seems like it might collapse at any moment, only, of course, it doesn’t. It only gives the illusion that you might go plummeting into the ravine below.
I don’t know where the Disney Imagineers got their inspiration for the bridge, but I swear its “twin” is where we lived in Indonesia. Every time we drove over this particular bridge, I prayed, please don’t collapse!
Now that we are back living in the U.S., life isn’t stressful in the same ways it was overseas, but there are still difficult situations, especially these last few years. I know that a trip to Disney World doesn’t pixie-dust those problems away, but it is okay to go and pretend you’re a kid again for a little while, to relax and laugh with your people.
I’ve heard the reasons for avoiding Disney World — the heat, the crowds, the prices. I can’t deny those are part of the experience, but I still feel the pull of experiencing a world of fantasy. It’s like what Walt Disney said of Disneyland: “I don’t want the public to see the world they live in while they’re in the Park. I want them to feel they’re in another world.”
And when your mama turns 75 and is still willing to get up before the sun rises to get to “rope drop” at Epcot to ride the new Ratatouille ride, then you know the magic of Disney is real.