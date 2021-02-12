The year 2020 is history. And Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling has decided it needs a decent burial.
Kling came up with the idea naturally, organically, she said. "I mean, it was a year unlike any other in our lifetime. A pandemic. An earthquake. Upheaval and unrest. A presidential election very notable, very challenging. Boy, a volatile year. I just thought: it's important to capture 2020. For future generations to look back on."
Kling decided an appropriate way to see the year out — and to look toward what's on the horizon, with hope — was to gather symbols, artifacts, letters and whatever else embodied 2020 to the citizens of Nampa — and tuck it all into a time capsule. Seal it up. Not to be opened for 30 years.
"I just got to thinking 2020 was such a memorable year. It isn't often you have a pandemic," Kling said. She remembers watching a video around 2003 or '04 about the pandemic of 1918 and wondering then "if we'll ever walk through a pandemic again. … You never know what's going to happen."
Earthquakes were next on 2020 Bingo card
Kling said it wasn't long after the pandemic shut everything down she thought: "All we need is an earthquake right now." That happened here on March 31, but Kling said she first heard of one in Salt Lake City on March 18. "I was worried because an earthquake there could disrupt our supply chain." Kling said the one here, though, was more memorable. "We felt it."
Kling had been on a Zoom call with community faith leaders "and all of a sudden it's like somebody jumping up and down in my house," she said. It's one of those timeline touchstones. "You know where you were when it happened — just like you did with 9/11."
2020 — not all bad?
"In some ways, some of the changes we've seen because of the pandemic have been positive," said Kling, citing the driving time she's saved getting to meetings, which pre-COVID was a lot. "I can do meetings via Teams or Zooms. It shaves off at least an hour a day."
She admits it will be a challenge to get all those 2020 "moments" in a time capsule, "but I think it's important we capture all of them that we can."
2020 technology
A flash drive with videos and photos will be one item going in the capsule. "But who knows if it will even work in 2050," she said. "Back in the day, they had floppy disks — you can't use those now."
Kling muses that another artifact to save for posterity could be an iPhone. "Thirty years ago, think about the phone you were using," she said.
What else?
Of course, there will be a roll of toilet paper representing the early shutdown panic and supply chain problems surrounding paper products. "We'll have a lot of (face) masks and we'll hopefully have a (COVID-19) vaccine in there," Kling said.
The mayor's office has invited the entire Nampa community to submit a letter to include in the capsule. Submissions are welcome but must be in to City Hall by end of day Tuesday. Mayor Kling will present the contents to council members at the Nampa City Council meeting that evening.
"We would love more letters from kids as we haven’t received any yet — although my daughter said she would write something," said City of Nampa Communications Manager Amy Bowman. Already, they've received materials from Northwest Nazarene University and the Nampa School District. Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s and the Nampa Chamber of Commerce will be submitting as well, Bowman said.
They're hoping to get a good variety representing as many in the community as possible. "Today we received a nice packet on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have invited all of our faith communities to submit," said Bowman. They will also be collecting materials from people working in city departments.
Full disclosure: Idaho Press' "Safe at Home" guide is also going into the capsule.
The time capsule: what, when, where
The capsule itself is being donated by Zeyer Funeral Chapel. It is a cremation vault (maybe they'll have two, depending on how much stuff they collect), measuring 18 inches square. "It's made out of concrete. It will be housed on city property, at City Hall," Kling said.
It's a fitting end — and receptacle — for the year that was, said Kling.
"We're literally going to bury 2020."