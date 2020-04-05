With movie theaters shuttered for the foreseeable future, Hollywood has rescheduled many of this year’s bigger titles, or dipped their toe into the home streaming pool. That means you’ll now be able to rent some first-run features immediately without having to wait months and months for them to become available.
It won’t be free — expect to pay more than a theater ticket price — but you can save big bucks on some big titles just by making your own popcorn.
One of the first films to be offered in this format is “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” a sobering story that won jury prizes at both the Sundance and Berlin film festivals. The awards were well-deserved as this is one of the best new films of the year, and one that should play just as well on your living room TV as it would in a theater.
“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” is the story of a pregnant young woman in Pennsylvania who travels to New York with her cousin to get an abortion. I realize that story description is enough to turn off many people, but I’d urge you to give this film a chance.
First of all, this is not a crusading polemic that asks you to take a side in the Pro Life/Pro Choice debate. This is a quiet look at a young woman’s decision, and the difficulties she has to overcome. Credit director Eliza Hittman for giving us a sobering story that doesn’t need any fireworks to succeed.
More credit to Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder, playing our two heroines on the road. They give us a testament to the power and resilience of female friendships that is remarkable. Once again, these are quiet performances that nevertheless manage to ring completely true.
Finally, a note about that unwieldy title: “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” refers to the sexual history questionnaire the young woman has to answer when she’s at the clinic.
It refers to a scene that left me emotionally gutted for the rest of the day.
It refers to a scene I will not soon forget.
Ultimately, this isn’t a film for the whole family, but if you are a fan of assured and affecting dramas, you’ll absolutely want to see “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” an artistic surprise delivered straight to your living room that might help you get through these difficult days.
You can stream “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” at Amazon Prime, Apple, Comcast, DirecTV, Vudu, Google/YouTube, Charter, Verizon, Microsoft, Dish, Fandango, Sony, Cox, Altice, Vubiquity, AMC On Demand and Redbox.