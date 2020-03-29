The odds are pretty good that many of you have been spending this past week watching favorite movies or catching up on TV series — I’ve binged three TV show runs myself. If you’ve already torn through the list of your favorites films, here are a few alternative suggestions you might want to consider.
Musicals:
I personally love old-fashioned movie musicals, and count “Singing in the Rain” among my all-time favorite films. If you’re looking for something more current, check out two Irish musicals that are both available on Amazon Prime. “Once” is the Oscar-winning, bittersweet love story between a street performer and an immigrant woman. It’s the story that went on to be a Tony award-winning musical as well. “Sing Street” is a more straightforward tale of a bunch of school kids who decide to start a band. Both films feature great, contemporary rock music.
Animation:
If you are a parent who is tired of watching “Frozen II” on a loop, might I suggest that this might be a good time to introduce your child to Hayao Miyazaki and the Studio Ghibli film library. Lovingly referred to as the Japanese Walt Disney, almost all of his films have been dubbed into English and feature strong girl protagonists embarking on magical journeys of self-discovery. “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Princess Mononoke” are probably the most notable of his works.
For your boys, might I suggest revisiting some creepy-fun stop motion films that younger kids might have missed when they played in theaters. Try “Coraline,” “Para-Norman,” “The Box Trolls,” “Franken Weenie” and “Wallace and Grommet: Curse of the Were Rabbit.” All of these are available on Netflix or Amazon Prime.
Comedies:
I love laughing through a crisis, but I can only watch so many Monty Python or Mel Brooks movies before going crazy. I do think this might be the perfect time to introduce your children to some feel good comedies of yesterday, but perhaps also take a look at “What We Do in the Shadows,” a wonderfully-weird documentary about a bunch of vampire roommates trying to survive the modern world.
If you want to try something very different, check out “Look Who’s Back,” the absurdist comedy where Adolf Hitler returns to 21st century Berlin. Who says Germans can’t be funny? These are also available on Amazon Prime and Netflix.
Thrillers:
You’ve probably seen all the major films, but have you seen “Snow Piercer,” the science fiction/action film Bong Joon Ho made before winning his Oscar for “Parasite.” Or “The Green Room,” where Patrick Stewart stars as a neo-Nazi who’s trying to kill the punk rock band he’s trapped in the club’s green room. Both are campy fun films that deserve to be seen by a larger audience.
Horror:
Finally, for those who prefer spending these dark days with some dark movies, I’d recommend watching “Cabin in the Woods” again so you can concentrate of the film’s trippy plot, or just laugh/scream along with “Shaun of the Dead,” “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil,” or one of my all time guilty pleasure movies, “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”