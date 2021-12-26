After a two-year wait, “The King’s Man,” a prequel to “Kingman: Secret Service” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” finally arrives in theaters.
Sorry to disappoint the franchise fans, but it was not worth the wait.
This is an odd movie, featuring nice production design, a cast of charming actors and some rather skillful action set pieces. It’s well made, on a technical level, but the story is so outrageous that it’s difficult to buy into anything happening up on the screen.
This is a revisionist history of the origins of World War I, where a megalomaniacal madman controls a handful of world leaders for his own shadowy designs. It’s up to a pacifist British aristocrat (Ralph Fiennes), his chauffer (Djamon Hounsou) and his maid (Gemma Arterton) to stop the madman and save his son (Harris Dickinson) who has enlisted in the Great War.
It’s a crazy plot that careens from one historical moment to the next, hoping to keep the action coming so quickly that audiences won’t notice that none of this makes a lick of sense. If there’s a silver lining to all of the story issues, I will admit that there is some fun gleaned from a movie that ranges from a deadly serious infantry combat sequence to a sword fight with a kinky Rasputin (Rhys Ifans) dancing to Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture. We get to see the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, as well as a plot to blackmail the US president who has been seduced by a Russian spy.
It’s all quite absurd, but at least it’s never boring.
It’s also nice seeing Ralph Fiennes acting up a storm, playing a man with the fate of the entire world in his hands, but also worrying about his son serving on the frontlines. It’s no surprise that he capably delivers everything the film demands with plenty of panache. The supporting cast is also quite good, although none of them make as big an impression as Fiennes does in the central role.
The problem is that these actors are called upon to perform in a series of entertaining set pieces that don’t really add up to anything more than a momentary diversion. At least when James Bond goes on an adventure, his action sequences build to a grand finale. “The King’s Man” does lead to a final fight with the madman, but it almost feels like it exists only so that the movie can end, rather than being a natural culmination of the events in the story.
Ultimately, “The King’s Man” is entertaining, but the whiplash-inducing story makes it impossible to take the film too seriously. Yes, I know that suspension of disbelief is essential to almost all action movies these days, but at least that was possible in the previous “Kingsman” movies. This one is just a mess.
It’s well-made, but still a mess.