Are you looking for a creative challenge? Try making a movie that is set in multiple universes, each of which demands a distinctive look as well as unique variations of familiar characters.
That’s a daunting task, although director Sam Raimi is more than up to the challenge in his latest film, “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
In this new Marvel Studios movie, our titular hero (Benedict Cumberbatch) goes hopping through one universe after another, as he attempts to put everything right following the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Along the way, he tries to protect the young woman (Xochitl Gomez) who has the power to travel through the multiverse. It turns out that the bad guys want to use her superpower for their own nefarious purposes.
All of which pits Dr. Strange against Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). She is the powerful sorceress who is grieving the loss of her children in “Wanda Vision” over on Disney+.
Did you get all of that? It’s a pretty complex plot that may be a challenge for those who haven’t seen some of Marvel Studio’s most recent shows. I think you can follow along during this movie by using context clues, but the experience will be better if you catch up before you buy your ticket.
That way you can sit back and enjoy a fantastic explosion of creativity in this latest “Dr. Strange” movie. Raimi and his production crew deserve a lot of the credit for giving us so much spectacle that it borders on chaos at times. I don’t think that all of the action is up to Marvel’s thrill-ride standards, but there is so much to gawk at here that the messy combat moments shouldn’t bother you too much.
More credit for Cumberbatch, who gives his character such breezy charm, making him watchable when in real life he would probably come across as an unsufferable jerk. And as good as he is at playing the main character, the real star of this show is Olsen, whose understandable anguish gives the movie its emotional punch.
A friend noted that this movie should have been called, “Wanda in the Multiverse of Madness.” Perhaps in another universe, that would be the case.
Over in this existence, fans should have a blast catching up with Dr. Strange. The action is fun, the visuals are fantastic, and the characters are nicely fleshed-out. Yes, it’s way over the top at times and the action is a bit excessive, but that’s to be expected in a comic book movie.
It’s nice to see a Marvel Studios film live up to its hype, leaving me excited to see what comes next for Wanda, and yes, also the good doctor.