Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kelsey Grammar in Jesus Revolution

Kelsey Grammar plays Pastor Chuck, who opens the doors of his church to counter-culture hippies, in “Jesus Revolution.”

“Jesus Revolution” is an uneven film, filmed with moments of genuine feeling as well as amateurish story problems. It’s a movie that will have you smiling in one moment and shaking your head in the next. Still, it’s a film with a good heart, some nice performances and an appealing twist on the typical faith-based film genre.

Based on a book by evangelical pastor Greg Laurie, this is a dramatized chronicle of the Jesus Freak wave of religious conversion that swept through California in the late 1960s. Kelsey Grammar plays Pastor Chuck, the man who does the unthinkable when he opens the doors to his church to counter-culture hippies, including their charismatic leader, Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie).

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press and seen weekly on KFDM-TV. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments