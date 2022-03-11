I still get excited every time a new Pixar movie arrives in theaters. Despite a few mediocre recent movies, you can still expect that a Pixar movie will be an artistic triumph and a whole lot of family-friendly fun.
So, you can imagine my trepidation when it was announced that Pixar’s latest, “Turning Red” was skipping movie theaters and going straight to home streaming. That appeared to be a tacit acknowledgement by the studio that the film wasn’t up to snuff.
I am relieved to reveal that this is not the case. “Turning Red” is a charming film, one of Pixar’s better recent efforts. It easily tackles the film’s somewhat difficult story elements, features gorgeous animation and doubles down on the power of friendship in a young girl’s life.
What’s not to love?
The story follows a Chinese-Canadian girl named Mei (Rosalie Chiang) who spends her days hanging with her friends (Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park) and obsessing over the new boy band called 4*Town. Billie Eilish provides the music for the band, which is actually pretty good by boy band standards.
Her idealized existence is upended when Mei’s mother (Sandra Oh) reveals that the women in their family suffer from a magical curse/blessing in which they transform into a giant red panda whenever they are overwhelmed by emotion. It’s a rather on-the-nose metaphor for puberty/menstruation, but it’s easy to forgive this as the animators depict the red panda as an adorably fluffy creature.
Perhaps one of the nicest surprises comes in the easy acceptance of the creature. Rather than shrinking from this puberty metaphor, Mei and her friends embrace the change. Most of the film’s conflict comes as Mei refuses to hide away from the curse, as many of the older women in Mei’s life advise her to do.
That storyline is obviously centered on the experiences of pre-teen girls and their mothers, but Pixar is smart enough to include elements that will appeal to young boys as well. Most notably, the film ends up with a Godzilla-style battle of giant pandas that threatens to demolish the Toronto skyline.
It gives the film a big finale, but I would argue that the best parts of “Turning Red” come in its quieter moments. The connection between Mei and her friends is heart-tugging and the story of a girl navigating her way into young womanhood is wonderfully life-affirming. That’s not a topic we see often in movies, let alone an animated family film.
Kudos to Pixar for daring to tell this story and once again delivering a superb, animated family film. I wish that the film was afforded the pomp and importance of a theatrical release, but the movie still plays remarkably well for Disney+ subscribers.