“Top Gun: Maverick” is probably the most anticipated film of the summer, both by audiences and theater owners who are hoping that this is the film that will finally convince audiences to head back to the movies.
The good news is that the movie turns out to be very good, in an adrenaline-fueled nostalgic kind of a way. The high-flying action sequences are thrilling, the human relationships are just grounded enough to make them appealing, the music throwbacks are a kick, and star Tom Cruise continues to prove his appeal up on the silver screen.
Cruise returns in this sequel to the 1986 hit, playing Maverick, a washed-up Navy fighter pilot who now spends his days as a test pilot, pushing the limits of new aircraft and the military authorities who want to ground him. Fortunately, he has friends in high places. Val Kilmer reprises his role as Ice, now an admiral, who brings Maverick back to the Top Gun training program as an instructor for a new group of cocky pilots.
As was the case in the first film, the bulk of this movie involves the training of the pilots before pushing them into a real-life military situation. That fighting finale is truly impressive, with distinct aerial photography that brings the power of America’s fighter jets to the fore. It was often stated that the 1986 film was just a promotional commercial for the U.S. Navy. If that’s true, then this is a recruitment commercial on steroids.
Combat sequences aside, I’m even more impressed with the film’s character work. Some of this is tricky, as there has to be enough to make us care about these characters without getting in the way of the action. The filmmakers are able to walk a fine line, bringing in a new romance for Maverick (Jennifer Connelly) as well as the son (Miles Teller) of Maverick’s former weapon’s officer who was killed in the first film. Both of these characters could have derailed the movie, but to the filmmakers’ credit, they provide just enough emotional content to make the movie watchable in its non-flying moments.
Indeed, nowhere is this more apparent than in the film’s treatment of Val Kilmer, who is recovering from a cancer that has left him unable to speak. The filmmakers simply wrote that real-life situation into their screenplay and thus gave the film one of its most-touching moments.
And then there is Tom Cruise, who is in top form here, and who used his movie-star clout to demand that “Top Gun: Maverick” be released only in movie theaters. I think that he made the correct call, as this isn’t a movie that will fare well on a smaller home system. Rewatching the original movie earlier this week on my iPad was underwhelming, to state the obvious.
So do Cruise and movie theaters all over the world a favor and head off to the cineplex this weekend. Cruise and company haven’t lost that lovin’ feeling for the high-flying fun of “Top Gun,” so grab some snacks and settle in for two hours of popcorn moviemaking at its best.