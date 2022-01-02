It might just be that I’m world-weary from the continuing pandemic, but I noticed that almost all of the films on my 2021 Best Films list have a positive, feel good aspect to them. Make of that what you will. In the meantime, here are my thoughts about the best movies from the past year.
10. “King Richard”
It’s easy to be seduced by the charm of Will Smith, but this biography about the rise of Venus and Serena Williams also features superb performances by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, the young actresses playing the young tennis phenoms, plus Aunjanue Ellis as their long-suffering mother. This is part family drama, part sports movie and all feel-good hit.
9. “The Lost Daughter”
This is not a feel-good movie, unless great acting makes you happy. Then Olivia Colman. Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson will give you plenty of reasons to smile in this drama that explores the pressure put upon young mothers. It’s a superbly made film that will stay with you long after the final credits have rolled.
8. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
This one makes my list for the art direction and cinematography alone, although I’m hearing good things about this Bill Shakespeare guy as well. All kidding aside, I am very impressed that the Bard’s masterpiece has been skillfully cut down to two hours in order to make the story a bit easier on contemporary audiences.
And of course, I cannot forget the solid acting by Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand and Katheryn Hunter, who plays all three of the witches. Great stuff.
7. “In the Heights”
Back to the happy stuff in this vibrant movie-musical version of the Tony-winning Broadway show. Anthony Ramos is wonderful in the central role, but it’s director Jon M. Chu’s vision that brings Lin-Manuel Miranda’s story to life.
This is one of my favorite Broadway musicals of all time, and it’s easily one of my favorite movies this year.
6. “CODA”
Another feel-good gem, this one follows a family of deaf fishermen who can’t understand why their hearing daughter would want to go study music after she graduates. It’s a story of a family supporting each other no matter what.
It’s currently streaming on Apple TV+, but there’s hope that it will go back into theaters if it garners some Oscar nomination love.
5. “Dune”
They said it would be impossible to make Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic, but director Denis Villeneuve proved to be more than up to the task. He assembled a star-studded cast, but it’s the production design, cinematography and musical score that really make “Dune” shine.
This is only part 1.
I cannot wait to see what Villeneuve does with part II.
4. “West Side Story”
Steven Spielberg’s update of “West Side Story” is a better movie than the original film that won ten Academy Awards back in 1961. He and writer Tony Kushner have fixed some of the problematic aspects of the story, while allowing the thrilling music and dance to still take center stage. Not bad for Spielberg’s first attempt at making a movie musical.
3. “Licorice Pizza”
I almost didn’t get to see Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza.”
Boy am I glad that I braved a storm to see this delightful love letter to California in the 1970s and young love, no matter how unconventional. It stars Cooper Hoffman (Phillip Seymour Hoffman‘s son) and Alana Haim (Of the band, Haim) and both give star-making performances. This film is a delight that had me grinning throughout.
2. “The Power of the Dog”
No smiling allowed in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” this year’s presumptive Oscar front-runner. Benedict Cumberbatch is magnificent playing a mean old rancher in 1920s Montana who decides to torment his brother’s new bride and her effeminate son.
Great acting all around, plus wonderful cinematography, musical score, an unpredictable screenplay, and Campion’s assured direction make this the film to beat on Oscar night.
1. “Belfast”
As much as I admire “The Power of the Dog,” I prefer Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” for its resilient sense of joy in the face of some serious trouble. This is Branagh’s personal story, growing up as an Irish kid at a time when the country was tearing itself apart. Things do get violent on the movie, but “Belfast” doubles down on the idea that family is the most-important thing, no matter what.
Throw in a group of wonderful performances by Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judy Dench, Ciaran Hinds and newcomer Jude Hill, great music by Van Morrison and the feel-good story and you have my favorite film of the year.
Honorable Mentions
“Being the Ricardos”
“Cyrano”
“Free Guy”
“The French Dispatch”
“The Harder They Fall”
“Passing”
“Respect”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
“Summer of Soul”
“Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Genre Picks
Best International Film — “The Hand of God”
Best Documentary — “Summer of Soul”
Best Animated Film — “Belle”
Best Comedy — “Free Guy”
Best Action Film — “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Best Horror Movie — “Fear Street Trilogy” —