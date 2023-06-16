Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


"The Flash"

Ezra Miller headlines "The Flash," for better or worse. 

Ezra Miller is a very polarizing figure. So much so that the actor’s off-screen issues with the criminal justice system threatened to derail the release of “The Flash,” which finally makes its way to movie theaters this weekend.

I suspect that your enjoyment of this movie will depend on how you feel about Miller, especially since the film gives us two versions of The Flash, often having the actor play two versions of the character in the same scene. That’s fine for some actors, but a little bit of Miller’s quirky acting style goes a long way.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

Load comments