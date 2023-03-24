Support Local Journalism


Film Review - John Wick 4

This image released by Lionsgate shows Keanu Reeves as John Wick in a scene from "John Wick 4."

The latest installment in the "John Wick" franchise blasts its way into movie theaters this weekend. The previous movies were universally adored by action fans, so anticipation for "John Wick 4" is off the charts.

I am pleased to report that this film is every bit as good as its predecessors, and thanks to a bravura final hour, I think it’s the best one yet.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press and seen weekly on KFDM-TV. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

