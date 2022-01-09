You can generally count on George Clooney to work on thoughtful, grown-up movies. His latest directorial effort, “The Tender Bar,” gets the grownup portion right, but falls short in being worthy of too much thought.
That’s not a slam on the movie. This movie may not be up to his usual artistic standards, but there are still enough interesting characters and well-intentioned life lessons to keep audiences entertained at home on a cold winter night.
“The Tender Bar” tells the story of a single mother (Lily Rabe) who moves back into her parent’s home with her 11-year-old son named J.R. (Daniel Ranieri). The boy quickly bonds with his uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), who steps in as a surrogate father, teaching the boy about life and what he calls “the masculine arts.”
These scenes between Affleck and Ranieri are a lot of fun and easily the best part of the movie. Unfortunately, the kid grows up (now played by Tye Sheridan) and we watch as he heads off to college, falls in love with a girl (Briana Middleton) and makes progress toward his life-long dream of becoming a writer.
That’s the stuff of everyday life, but while you’re always pulling for J.R., these later scenes simply don’t have the wit and energy of what we watched when he was younger. Credit Affleck for the appeal. He’s playing something of a loser man-child, but he’s so content with his lay about existence that it’s easy to understand why his nephew would idolize him.
There’s also a sense that the film is dutifully checking off a list of life events, rather than taking the time to find any meaning in these milestones. That’s a shame because at its heart, “The Tender Bar” is a story about the need for positive male role models in a boy’s life—a rather meaty topic for exploration. The film does make a stab at dealing with these issues, but they are seldom given enough emotional weight to truly resonate.
“The Tender Bar” is based on a memoir by J.R. Moehringer. Like many real-life stories, the plot meanders as it tries to make sense of what’s happening. It’s up to the author to find meaning for the experiences. I never got the sense that any of this added up to more than just a bunch of colorful characters that are remembered fondly by the author.
Still, I am a sucker for rosy-eyed nostalgia. Between Affleck’s magnetic performance, solid (if unremarkable) direction from Clooney and all of that great, light rock music of the 1970s, “The Tender Bar” ends up being a feel-good little drama.
It’s easy to bemoan that it’s not a great artistic achievement, but sometimes feel-good-yet-shallow works well enough.