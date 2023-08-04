Film Review - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Michelangelo, "Mikey," voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., Donatello "Donnie," voiced by Micah Abbey, background left, Leonardo "Leo," voiced by Nicolas Cantu, and Raphael "Raph," voiced by Brady Noon.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There have been six previous “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies. Most of these films have performed very well at the box office, but I don’t think you’ll find many fans who would say that any of the movies truly captured the magic found in the original comic books.

Which is why I’m thrilled to report that movie number seven comes pretty close to finally bringing these beloved characters to life. The filmmakers do this by downplaying the pizza and the slang and even the ninja fighting sequences, focusing instead on the teenagers at the heart of this story. It’s a winning strategy that gives us a movie with a lot of humor, plenty of action, and dare I say it, some genuine emotional moments.

