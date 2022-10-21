Support Local Journalism


The new movie “Ticket to Paradise” is a romantic comedy about a divorced couple putting aside their animosity and coming together in an attempt to break up their daughter’s upcoming wedding. That’s the basic plot, but the real story here is that this is a movie that stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

For many audiences, those names alone will be enough to get them excited about seeing this movie. Who could blame them? Clooney and Roberts have legions of adoring fans who will want to see their silver screen idols in a light-and-frothy island comedy.

